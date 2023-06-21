Fortinet FortiOS at risk: New IT vulnerability warning

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for Fortinet FortiOS. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected systems and products here.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: PSIRT Advisories – FG-IR-23-015 (Stand: 18.06.2023).

Fortinet FortiOS Security Advisory – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” with a base score of 6.5.

Fortinet FortiOS Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

FortiOS is a hardened operating system for FortiGate platforms. FortiProxy is a web proxy solution.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Fortinet FortiOS and Fortinet FortiProxy to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-33306 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

Fortinet FortiProxy Fortinet FortiProxy Fortinet FortiOS Fortinet FortiProxy Fortinet FortiProxy Fortinet FortiOS Fortinet FortiOS Fortinet FortiOS

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

PSIRT Advisories – FG-IR-23-015 vom 2023-06-18 (19.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Fortinet FortiOS. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/19/2023 – Initial version

