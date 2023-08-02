Fortnite Announces New Jujitsu Kaisen Anime Skins for In-Game Store Next Week

Gamereactor.cn – Fortnite players, get ready for some exciting new additions to the in-game store! It has been confirmed that four new skins will be introduced to the popular battle royale game next week. The announcement comes as part of Fortnite’s latest anime crossover with the immensely popular series Jujitsu Kaisen.

Jujitsu Kaisen has been taking the anime world by storm and is currently in its second season. This collaboration is just one of many crossovers between Fortnite and various anime franchises. The game has previously featured iconic characters from Naruto, Dragon Ball, and Attack on Titan.

The upcoming v25.30 update, scheduled to roll out on August 8th, will bring these highly anticipated Jujitsu Kaisen skins to the game. Players will have the opportunity to get their hands on a complete set of cosmetics by spending 5,200 V-Bucks. However, for those interested in specific skins, the cost will be 1,500 V-Bucks.

Fortnite made the official announcement via its Twitter account, exciting fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of the new skins. With the addition of these characters from Jujitsu Kaisen, players can now add even more variety and personalization to their Fortnite experience.

This collaboration is part of Fortnite’s ongoing efforts to keep the game fresh and appealing to its diverse player base. By continually introducing new skins from popular anime series, the game keeps its content engaging and relevant.

Make sure to mark your calendars and prepare your V-Bucks for the release of these exciting Jujitsu Kaisen skins. Whether you’re a fan of the anime series or simply looking to enhance your Fortnite experience, these new additions are sure to bring some excitement to the game. Stay tuned for the v25.30 update and grab your favorite Jujitsu Kaisen skin before they’re gone!

Source: Gamereactor.cn

