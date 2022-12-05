Home Technology Fortnite Chapter 4 has been released, the wizard – Geralt joins the fight
Fortnite Chapter 4 has been released, the wizard – Geralt joins the fight

Fortnite Chapter 4 has been released, the wizard – Geralt joins the fight

On December 4th, the fourth chapter of “Fortnite” launched, and with it came a lot of news. Perhaps most notably, a brand new map featuring old and new maps from the Fortnite universe, including a kind of knight’s castle called The Citadel. And what better fit for one of this season’s more anticipated characters, Geralt of Rivia, perhaps best known for CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher games.

The game news is the “Vault” ability. This means that you no longer have to actively jump over waist-high objects or obstacles like the old man, but your character can now move over them with ease and fluidity. In the spirit of mobility, motorcycles are also presented for the first time. These seat two and can be used for driver and passenger drive-by shots.

Additionally, a new material called Kinetic Ore has been introduced, which has a “mysterious effect” that can manipulate game physics. Additionally, you can now use enhancements to upgrade your weapons, for example, to speed up the time it takes to swap magazines, and more. Check out all the news here.

