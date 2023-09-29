Home » Fortnite: Epic Games lays off 830 employees and sells Bandcamp to cut costs
The software house that produces Fortnite Epic Games is laying off around 830 employees, equal to 16% of its workforce, and is selling the online music platform Bandcamp.

The video game company will also spin off most of SuperAwesome that Epic Games acquired in 2020. SuperAwesome is a platform that allows developers to include child safety tools in their products.

“Although Fortnite is starting to grow again, the trend is primarily driven by creator content with significant revenue sharing, and this is a lower-margin business than we had when Fortnite Battle Royale took off,” said L CEO Tim Sweeney in an email to employees.

Sweeney said about two-thirds of the layoffs were made outside of core development teams and that the cuts will help the company “get to the other side of profitability.”

The gaming industry is grappling with a slowdown in spending as gamers, fed up with inflation, become more selective in choosing the most popular titles. Traditional video game software houses have struggled to take the top spots with new players such as Warner Bros Discovery, whose Hogwarts Legacy game, based on the Harry Potter series, was a huge success.

