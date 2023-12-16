Fortnite’s OG mode won’t be the same in 2024

Fortnite OG set to make a comeback next year

The popular battle royale game Fortnite is set to take players back in time with the return of Fortnite OG. This nostalgic mode will bring back original maps, guns, and more, drawing millions of players back to the game.

In an interview with Axios, Epic’s Fortnite ecosystem lead Saxs Persson confirmed that Fortnite OG will be making a comeback next year. He hinted that the experience will look slightly different than what players have seen with this year’s return to the OG.

“It’s just a matter of how, when, and how it’s made so it’s not just the same,” Persson said.

Whenever Fortnite experiences a surge in popularity, Epic Games has a track record of reviving beloved features from the game’s history. The return of Fortnite OG is another example of the company’s commitment to keeping the game fresh and engaging for its large player base.

Fans of the game can look forward to revisiting the original Fortnite experience next year, with an updated twist that is sure to keep things interesting. Stay tuned for more details as the official release date approaches.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

