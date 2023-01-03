Home Technology “Fortress Heroes” is expected to return to the iOS platform? Epic Games CEO’s “one sentence” hints
Technology

“Fortress Heroes” is expected to return to the iOS platform? Epic Games CEO’s “one sentence” hints

by admin
“Fortress Heroes” is expected to return to the iOS platform? Epic Games CEO’s “one sentence” hints

(Picture/Flipping Epic Games website)

The battle royale shooting game “Fortnite” (Fortnite) developed by Epic Games, in 2020, because it violated the policies and regulations of the Apple App Store platform and bypassed the in-app purchase payment system mechanism to set up a payment channel without authorization, Apple put the game with the game The developer was removed from the App Store platform, and then Epic Games launched a lawsuit against Apple. It has been nearly three years since “Fortress Hero” was removed from the App Store platform. Recently, news that it is expected to return to the iOS platform has aroused heated discussions among netizens.

The reason for such rumors is that the CEO of Epic GamesTim SweeneyWhen welcoming the New Year on January 1 this year, he posted an intriguing “Next year on iOS!” on his personal Twitter Po, and attached a picture of the protagonist of the “Fortress Heroes” game looking up into the sky to bloom the 2023 fireworks. It was interpreted by the outside world as a hint that “Fortress Heroes” will return to the iOS platform in 2023.

According to a previous report by Bloomberg, in order to comply with the European Union’s “Digital Market Law”, Apple is preparing to launch a major reform of the App Store. In the future, it will allow iPhone and iPad users to use third-party App stores to download and install software. It is reported that the release time will be as soon as possible. It may be launched when the new generation of iOS 17 system debuts this year. At that time, “Fortress Heroes” may return to iOS devices by being released from third-party app stores.

See also  Are you having trouble retyping Gmail or addresses on your phone? Teach you a trick to enter basic information or play cute kaomoji in seconds! - Electric Otter Girl

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities



You may also like

Someone stop the software houses – La Stampa

Someone stop the software houses – la Repubblica

Unicorns, the startup club has become increasingly exclusive...

Spoofing, because talking about it a lot is...

Windows 11 is slag, Office and PS software...

Epic Games boss persuades to read “Sun Tzu’s...

2023 of Italian startups passes through Brussels. Here...

Philips Hue Play Gradient Full-Color Scene Computer Lighting...

2023 of Italian startups passes through Brussels. Here...

Super cost-effective-NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti conference materials leaked...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy