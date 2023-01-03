(Picture/Flipping Epic Games website)

The battle royale shooting game “Fortnite” (Fortnite) developed by Epic Games, in 2020, because it violated the policies and regulations of the Apple App Store platform and bypassed the in-app purchase payment system mechanism to set up a payment channel without authorization, Apple put the game with the game The developer was removed from the App Store platform, and then Epic Games launched a lawsuit against Apple. It has been nearly three years since “Fortress Hero” was removed from the App Store platform. Recently, news that it is expected to return to the iOS platform has aroused heated discussions among netizens.

The reason for such rumors is that the CEO of Epic GamesTim SweeneyWhen welcoming the New Year on January 1 this year, he posted an intriguing “Next year on iOS!” on his personal Twitter Po, and attached a picture of the protagonist of the “Fortress Heroes” game looking up into the sky to bloom the 2023 fireworks. It was interpreted by the outside world as a hint that “Fortress Heroes” will return to the iOS platform in 2023.

Please read on…

According to a previous report by Bloomberg, in order to comply with the European Union’s “Digital Market Law”, Apple is preparing to launch a major reform of the App Store. In the future, it will allow iPhone and iPad users to use third-party App stores to download and install software. It is reported that the release time will be as soon as possible. It may be launched when the new generation of iOS 17 system debuts this year. At that time, “Fortress Heroes” may return to iOS devices by being released from third-party app stores.

