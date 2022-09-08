Playground Games has partnered with Chinese automaker Xpeng to bring the company’s latest electric sedan into the game. Dubbed XPENG P7, the car is designed with performance and smart features in mind, and can hit 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

“We want to offer people from all over the world the most stylish and refined electric car to date. The partnership with Forza Horizon 5 will allow fans of XPENG to feel the urge behind the wheel of the P7. For us, it’s also about Showcasing our innovative mobile solutions to the world,” He Xiaopeng, chairman and CEO of XPENG, said.

The car is joining the racing championship as part of the latest spring hot season rotation, which kicked off moments ago. It will continue until the next rotation, which is September 15th. As for when the car itself will start appearing on the road, we’re told it’s already available in China and Norway, and will debut in Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands in 2023.