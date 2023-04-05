news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Forza Horizon 5 released last weekRally Adventureadding new cars, new events, and most importantly – a sizeable new area to explore and compete in, called Sierra Nueva.

There’s a lot to absorb even for a seasoned driver, how should you optimize your car for rallying? Luckily, Playground Games has rounded up three experts – HokiHoshi, PTG Jamie, and VuKKuu – who really know Forza Horizon, and they’re now giving you their knowledge in a handy tuning video.

Check it out below and get a head start before downloading Rally Adventure.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here