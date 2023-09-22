Forza Motorsport Breaks Tradition: New Content Will Have a Meaningful Impact on Career Mode

Forza Motorsport Takes a Different Approach to New Content, Incorporates Cars into Career Mode

Turn 10, the developer of the highly anticipated racing game Forza Motorsport, recently announced that they will be introducing new content in a unique way. Unlike in previous Forza games, where new cars and tracks were simply added as content dumps, Turn 10 aims to incorporate new cars into the game’s career mode seamlessly.

Creative director Chris Esaki explained the concept in an interview with IGN, stating that the new content will not feel like an afterthought, but rather like it has always been a part of the game. Esaki highlighted the ability to place cars and tracks in various areas of the game quickly, ensuring that they have the perfect place within the overall experience. This means that new cars will be introduced in career mode events starting from day one, giving players a fresh and evolving gameplay experience.

Esaki emphasized the importance of keeping the game feeling fresh, even months or years after its initial release. With Forza Motorsport’s more agile technology base, Turn 10 can continuously update and evolve the game, ensuring that every new piece of content brings something different to the table.

In addition to the new approach to content, Turn 10 has also made an exciting announcement for the racing community. Esaki stated that all tracks will be available for free to the entire Forza Motorsport community, especially in multiplayer mode. This move aims to unify the player base and ensure that everyone can enjoy the full extent of the game’s offerings.

Alongside the news about the content approach, Turn 10 recently revealed the performance capabilities of Forza Motorsport. The game will feature a 60FPS mode with in-match ray tracing and dynamic 4K resolution, promising a visually stunning experience for players. Fans can also expect an assortment of new screenshots showcasing the game’s graphics and gameplay.

Forza Motorsport is set to launch on PC and Xbox Series S/X on October 10th. However, players who pre-order the premium version will have the opportunity to access the game five days earlier. With its innovative approach to content and impressive performance specifications, Forza Motorsport is shaping up to be a must-play for racing enthusiasts.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

