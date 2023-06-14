Home » Forza Motorsport described by Turn 10 as a “CARPG”
Technology

Forza Motorsport described by Turn 10 as a “CARPG”

by admin
Forza Motorsport described by Turn 10 as a “CARPG”
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Microsoft kicked off their Xbox Game Showcase extension for the evening, and it’s finally time for Turn 10 to show off gameplay from the upcoming Forza Motorsport and tell us a little more about what it has to offer.

In addition, we also learned more aboutBuilders Cup, which is essentially a career mode. We saw the new XP system (yes, you can actually upgrade), new artificial intelligence models for computer-controlled opponents, and heard about new tire physics.

Turn 10 also took the opportunity to tell us that they see Forza Motorsport as a “CARPG” that’s about the driver and the car in one, evolving with a real progression system.

The full presentation can be found below, and we’ve got a whole bunch of new screenshots for you to check out. Forza Motorsport launches October 10 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and is included with Game Pass from day 1.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  "Re-sing these forgotten songs" Scholar Feng Yingqian talks about Hong Kong pop music | Southern Weekend

You may also like

Sorare: the mobile app and reward experiences are...

Microsoft Azure DevOps Server: New Vulnerability! Windows affected

The Viennese startup and its sustainable freezer boxes

Sorare: the mobile app and reward experiences are...

Kingston FURY DIMM 32 GB DDR5-6000

The European Parliament approves the AI ​​Act, stop...

Agriculture and the energy sector rely on innovation...

Green Steel: EU approves green steel production at...

Ready to take off Euclid, who will investigate...

Russian attacks on Swiss websites from the city...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy