Forza Motorsport described by Turn 10 as a “CARPG”

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Microsoft kicked off their Xbox Game Showcase extension for the evening, and it’s finally time for Turn 10 to show off gameplay from the upcoming Forza Motorsport and tell us a little more about what it has to offer.

In addition, we also learned more aboutBuilders Cup, which is essentially a career mode. We saw the new XP system (yes, you can actually upgrade), new artificial intelligence models for computer-controlled opponents, and heard about new tire physics.

Turn 10 also took the opportunity to tell us that they see Forza Motorsport as a “CARPG” that’s about the driver and the car in one, evolving with a real progression system.

The full presentation can be found below, and we’ve got a whole bunch of new screenshots for you to check out. Forza Motorsport launches October 10 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and is included with Game Pass from day 1.

