Home » Forza Motorsport described by Turn 10 as a “CARPG”
Technology

Forza Motorsport described by Turn 10 as a “CARPG”

by admin
Forza Motorsport described by Turn 10 as a “CARPG”

HQ

Microsoft kicked off their Xbox Game Showcase extension for the evening, and it’s finally time for Turn 10 to show off gameplay from the upcoming Forza Motorsport and tell us a little more about what it has to offer.

In addition, we also learned more aboutBuilders Cup, which is essentially a career mode. We saw the new XP system (yes, you can actually upgrade), new artificial intelligence models for computer-controlled opponents, and heard about new tire physics.

Turn 10 also took the opportunity to tell us that they see Forza Motorsport as a “CARPG” that’s about the driver and the car in one, evolving with a real progression system.

The full presentation can be found below, and we’ve got a whole bunch of new screenshots for you to check out. Forza Motorsport launches October 10 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and is included with Game Pass from day 1.

HQ

Forza MotorsportForza Motorsport
Forza MotorsportForza Motorsport
Forza MotorsportForza Motorsport
Forza MotorsportForza Motorsport

You may also like

an operator is thinking about it…

iOS 17 Beta does not open sideloading, but...

Bas Kniphorst, VP and Director of Wolters Kluwer...

AMD Navi 32 GPU may be configured as...

check the European price, will it be a...

Linux Kernel: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

Players question the performance of the RX 7600...

VW wants to take models out of the...

US$100 to buy the Blue Yeti live broadcast...

Offshore: Wind energy is expected to grow from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy