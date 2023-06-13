Forza Motorsport described by Turn 10 as a “CARPG”

News – Turn 10 states it is ‘preparing Forza Motorsport 將於今年晚些時候發佈'”> News – Xbox Developer Direct January 2023: All Of The Headlines”> News – Xbox has a dedicated event planned for this month”> World Tour 2019: World Finals Monaco Teaser Trailer”>











Microsoft kicked off their Xbox Game Showcase extension for the evening, and it’s finally time for Turn 10 to show off gameplay from the upcoming Forza Motorsport and tell us a little more about what it has to offer.

In addition, we also learned more aboutBuilders Cup, which is essentially a career mode. We saw the new XP system (yes, you can actually upgrade), new artificial intelligence models for computer-controlled opponents, and heard about new tire physics.

Turn 10 also took the opportunity to tell us that they see Forza Motorsport as a “CARPG” that’s about the driver and the car in one, evolving with a real progression system.

The full presentation can be found below, and we’ve got a whole bunch of new screenshots for you to check out. Forza Motorsport launches October 10 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and is included with Game Pass from day 1.