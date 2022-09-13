There’s been speculation that Forza Motorsport will be released later this year, but in JuneXbox & Bethesda Game ShowcaseAt the launch of the game, it was confirmed that this is a spring 2023 game. Unfortunately, it seems more likely to be a summer or fall champion.

In the latest Forza Motorsport: Monthly livestream, designer and director Dan Greenawalt explained the different stages of creating a game, saying:“The next stage, which is where we are now, is production.

Next comes the final phase next year, polishing, according to Greenawat. But it seems like a big game like Forza Motorsport takes a lot of time to polish, and a reasonable guess is that it doesn’t have enough time until the summer:

“As we go into next year, the final stage will come in, it’s polishing. Polishing is really critical. If you have a big game like Motorsport, and a lot of new systems that you’ve been rethinking, there’s A lot of surface area needs to be sanded, which takes a lot of time.

We always prefer a well-polished game to something rough around the edges, it sounds like the wait for this might be a little longer than expected, or what’s your verdict?