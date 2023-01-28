Home Technology “Forza Motorsport” postponement confirmed? It was revealed that it will be launched in the second half of 2023~ | XFastest News
Technology

“Forza Motorsport” postponement confirmed? It was revealed that it will be launched in the second half of 2023~ | XFastest News

by admin
“Forza Motorsport” postponement confirmed? It was revealed that it will be launched in the second half of 2023~ | XFastest News

If there is no accident, there will be an accident! “Forza Motorsport” is currently the most watched professional racing game. It was reported last year that it will meet with players in the spring of this year. However, in the Developer_Direct video of Xbox and Bethesda this week, there is no release date for “Forza Motorsport”. When it comes to spring, only “Coming 2023” is written. It seems that 2023 Q1 should not have the opportunity to see the launch of “Forza Motorsport”.

According to foreign media reports, Jeff Grubb broke the news in his Youtube program “HI-FI RUSH IS A RUSH” that “Forza Motorsport” should be delayed until 2023 H2.

However, from the introduction clip of “Forza Motorsport” in the Developer_Direct film of Xbox and Bethesda this time, it can be seen that this generation has also worked hard, and the light pursuit part has been implemented in “Forza Motorsport: Horizon 5”. In addition to the good performance, “Forza Motorsport” will also have better ray tracing effects due to technical improvements in various aspects. I hope that players will be able to wait for half a year longer to see the amazing “Forza Motorsport”.

Further reading:

See also  Instagram, still problems between suspended accounts and lost followers

You may also like

Need for Speed ​​is back, more tamarro than...

That processor is back! Samsung Exynos 2400 or...

4K60fps live streaming with 8 Mbps network speed!!...

The official setting set shows that “Hogwarts Inheritance”...

[Spot Material]Hong Kong Bank OPPO Reno8 series has...

The classic sci-fi survival horror series “Deadly Dimensions”...

Because more privacy means more freedom

Amazon Plans to Invest in Tomb Raider-Based TV...

Android 14 will have further stricter API restrictions,...

Macs with M2 Pro / Max processors already...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy