If there is no accident, there will be an accident! “Forza Motorsport” is currently the most watched professional racing game. It was reported last year that it will meet with players in the spring of this year. However, in the Developer_Direct video of Xbox and Bethesda this week, there is no release date for “Forza Motorsport”. When it comes to spring, only “Coming 2023” is written. It seems that 2023 Q1 should not have the opportunity to see the launch of “Forza Motorsport”.

According to foreign media reports, Jeff Grubb broke the news in his Youtube program “HI-FI RUSH IS A RUSH” that “Forza Motorsport” should be delayed until 2023 H2.

However, from the introduction clip of “Forza Motorsport” in the Developer_Direct film of Xbox and Bethesda this time, it can be seen that this generation has also worked hard, and the light pursuit part has been implemented in “Forza Motorsport: Horizon 5”. In addition to the good performance, “Forza Motorsport” will also have better ray tracing effects due to technical improvements in various aspects. I hope that players will be able to wait for half a year longer to see the amazing “Forza Motorsport”.