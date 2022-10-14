Home Technology Forza Motorsport Wants Your Best Ideas – Forza Motorsport – Gamereactor
Technology

Forza Motorsport Wants Your Best Ideas – Forza Motorsport – Gamereactor

by admin
Forza Motorsport Wants Your Best Ideas – Forza Motorsport – Gamereactor

Do you have any good ideas for how to improve Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon? If so, the 10-year-old and playground games are all set and have now launched an advice hub where all gamers with an Xbox account can share their best thoughts:

“Today, we’re taking the next step in listening to player feedback with our new Suggestion Center on the Forza Forums – this will be our official place to share with our developers your thoughts on cars, game features and more you’d like to see in the Requests for content seen in Forza. Our goal is to make the Suggestion Center a clear place for player feedback, a true central hub for all your thoughts and requests, that our game team can consult anytime.

At 10, Playground Games promises to read every day “Your Feedback”, but of course, they couldn’t make it all happen. They did say, however, that they would explain why some suggestions are simply not feasible on the new subpages previously considered.

How do you feel about this way of communicating and listening to the community?

See also  Solar energy from space to be transferred to Earth. Esa works there

You may also like

The moon can form from a cloud of...

Jupiter’s North Pole is shocked by the “gossip...

Touch ID will be dead? The 2024 version...

Samsung will provide the official version of the...

The thousand Chinese employees that SpaceX didn’t know...

The next-generation console and PC version of the...

Google launches Passkey, Android and Chrome can log...

Using a spacecraft to hit humans for the...

The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console...

Porsche 911 GT3 RS conquers Nürburgring Nordschleife in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy