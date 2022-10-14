Do you have any good ideas for how to improve Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon? If so, the 10-year-old and playground games are all set and have now launched an advice hub where all gamers with an Xbox account can share their best thoughts:

“Today, we’re taking the next step in listening to player feedback with our new Suggestion Center on the Forza Forums – this will be our official place to share with our developers your thoughts on cars, game features and more you’d like to see in the Requests for content seen in Forza. Our goal is to make the Suggestion Center a clear place for player feedback, a true central hub for all your thoughts and requests, that our game team can consult anytime.

At 10, Playground Games promises to read every day “Your Feedback”, but of course, they couldn’t make it all happen. They did say, however, that they would explain why some suggestions are simply not feasible on the new subpages previously considered.

How do you feel about this way of communicating and listening to the community?