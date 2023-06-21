Home » Found amino acids essential for life in interstellar space
Found amino acids essential for life in interstellar space

Thanks to data from the Spitzer Space Telescope, a group of astronomers has discovered the existence of several amino acids in space, near a star formation region. These amino acids are called “tryptophanes” and are essential for growth and the creation of proteins in humans.

Large amounts of tryptophan have been identified in Perseus molecular complexmore precisely in the IC 348 system, an area of ​​space where it is possible to observe the birth of new low-density stars.

Tryptophan is one of the 20 essential amino acids for life on our planet, and is capable of produce one of the most complete spectroscopic signatureswhen viewed in infrared. This made it an ideal candidate to be researched by Spitzer, an infrared space observatory.

While the telescope hasn’t been in operation since 2020, previously collected data has now shown that the infrared light emitted from the region bore spectroscopic signatures of the molecules in question. According to the researchers, these traces could be present in other star-forming regionsleading to some interesting implications.

It is a very exciting possibility that the building blocks of proteins are abundantly present in the clouds that form stars and planets – it could be crucial for the development of life in exoplanetary systems,said Dr. Susana Iglesias-Groth.

Amino acids are commonly found in meteorites and were present during the formation of our Solar System. While not an unexpected result, this study could indicate that these molecules – necessary for life – play a role in the primordial chemistry of planetary systems around other stars.

