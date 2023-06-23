Found the remains of the imploded submarine, the crew did not make it

In a tragic turn of events, all five passengers aboard the submarine Titan were pronounced dead. The news comes after days of a frantic search, which ended Thursday with the sad confirmation of their disappearance.

The submarine, operated by Oceangate Expeditions, mysteriously disappeared during a mission to visit the wreck of the Titanic. According to statements by John Mauger of the US Coast Guard, the five men are likely to have died on Sunday following a sudden and catastrophic implosion.

“An event of that magnitude would have generated a large, significant sound that the sonar buoys would have picked up“said Mauger during a final press conference. This would have meant instant death for the entire group, some of whom had paid up to $250,000 each to visit the wreck.

Oceangate Expeditions has confirmed that the passengers are presumed dead. “We now believe our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet have been tragically lost“, the company said in a statement.

The search for the submarine led to the discovery of a ‘debris field’ near the wreck of the Titanic. Rear Admiral Mauger confirmed the debris was from the missing submarine. “The remains are consistent with a catastrophic pressure chamber leak. As soon as we had this determination, we immediately notified the families“, says the man.

The US Coast Guard will continue to investigate the debris field site as the entire world joins in mourning the loss of these brave explorers.