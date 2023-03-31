Home Technology Founder Birgit van Duyvenbode and the turnaround in noise protection
Technology

Founder Birgit van Duyvenbode and the turnaround in noise protection

The #believeinyourself challenge is already touring through Austria, and the first finalist of the largest startup competition has now been determined in Burgenland: It is the startup REEDuce from the founder Birgit van Duyvenbode, and she wants to replace aluminum and concrete along highways and roads with reeds, clay and thermowood. In today’s podcast she explains how it works. It’s about:

  • Reed as a substitute for aluminum, concrete and co.
  • How the startup developed from a family business
  • Where does the reed come from
  • How the startup could boost the local reed industry at Lake Neusiedl
  • The pilot project with ASFINAG

