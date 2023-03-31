The #believeinyourself challenge is already touring through Austria, and the first finalist of the largest startup competition has now been determined in Burgenland: It is the startup REEDuce from the founder Birgit van Duyvenbode, and she wants to replace aluminum and concrete along highways and roads with reeds, clay and thermowood. In today’s podcast she explains how it works. It’s about:

Reed as a substitute for aluminum, concrete and co.

How the startup developed from a family business

Where does the reed come from

How the startup could boost the local reed industry at Lake Neusiedl

The pilot project with ASFINAG

