Meng Wanzhou became known around the world after being stuck in Canada for almost three years under American pressure. Under her leadership, Huawei is threatened with a US boycott. China‘s propaganda loves them.

Meng Wanzhou exiting a court hearing in Vancouver, 2021. The Huawei founder’s daughter has been made iconic by China’s propaganda. Darryl Dyck / AP

Meng Wanzhou could never succeed him as CEO of Huawei, her father Ren Zhengfei said in an interview in 2019. After all, his daughter has no technical background, explained the founder of the tech group from the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen. Huawei’s executive staff typically consists of engineers.