With the launch of a new generation of Apple Watch 8 and Ultra, smart watches have once again attracted the attention of many players. This time, MF will take stock of four models for you, the replacement models of Apple Watch, and see which one suits you!

The first new watch recommended to you by realme. Realme has always provided consumers with products that are affordable and with high CP value. The third-generation watch has been upgraded in appearance. The plated outer frame and curved back cover look like It also feels a bit like Apple Watch, with as many as 110 sports modes and various health monitoring, and you can make calls directly through the built-in speaker microphone, but the price is only 1499 yuan. It is an excellent choice for petty bourgeoisie who also want to own a smart watch. !

When it comes to Apple’s smart watches, another big 3C giant, Samsung, is definitely not behind. This year, Samsung has also worked hard to cultivate the smart watch market. The same goal is to create top-end smart watches. The Galaxy Watch 5 has a sleek and streamlined appearance and uses sturdy titanium metal. The Wear Os system it is equipped with can also customize many personal settings. It can also achieve a good connection effect with Samsung’s own mobile phone. The built-in GPS is performing various tasks. It can also record real-time routes during exercise. It is a high-standard smart watch that can satisfy both sports and leisure at one time!

Of course, when it comes to smart watches, you will definitely think of GARMIN, which has been deeply involved in the smart watch market for many years, and has also won the favor of many sports people. If you are specifically looking for a “sports watch”, then you will definitely recommend GARMIN, and I will come today. Introducing a special vivomove sport, which is different from the typical mechanical sports watch image. This watch combined with the classic watch shape can never be seen as a smart watch when used at work. It is very simple and elegant, but in fact, it only needs to slide gently. You can immediately wake up the smart effect, and you can switch the sports mode in one second if you want to exercise after get off work. There is a feeling of wearing two watches with one watch, which is very suitable for office workers to wear!

Finally, if you are a smart wearable device that pursues the ultimate CP value, then the best choice is definitely the Xiaomi Mi Band, which can be purchased at the beginning of the millennium. Monitoring, multiple sports mode switching, waterproof, and 14-day battery life, Xiaomi is the right choice for the first-level smart wearable device!