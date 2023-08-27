Four Astronauts from Four Countries Launch to International Space Station

Four Astronauts from Four Different Countries Head to International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida, USA – Four astronauts from four different countries blasted off to the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday. The SpaceX capsule carrying them is expected to arrive at the orbital laboratory on Sunday, replacing the four astronauts who have been living there since March.

The rocket, which took off before dawn from the Kennedy Space Center, carried a NASA astronaut, as well as astronauts from Denmark, Japan, and Russia. As the capsule entered orbit, the astronauts exchanged high-fives with gloved hands, symbolizing their unity and collaboration.

“We are a united team with a common mission,” said NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli from space. Moghbeli, a US Navy pilot serving as the commander, explained that the diverse composition of her crew demonstrates what can be achieved through harmonious teamwork. Joining her on the mission of six are Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency (ESA), Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Russian astronaut Konstantin Borisov.

Prior to liftoff, Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General, emphasized the importance of international cooperation in space exploration. “To explore space, we have to do it together. Space is global, and international cooperation is key,” he said.

The launch was a spectacle for the thousands who gathered near the Kennedy Space Center as the capsule’s first stage rocket booster returned to Cape Canaveral a few minutes after liftoff. This unexpected treat was met with excitement and added to the overall awe-inspiring experience of witnessing the historic event.

SpaceX has now successfully launched eight crews into orbit for NASA. In contrast, Boeing, which was hired almost a decade ago for the same purpose, has yet to conduct manned flights. The company’s capsule remains immobilized until 2024 due to complications with the parachute system and other issues.

The successful launch of the multinational crew reinforces the significance of teamwork and collaboration in pushing the boundaries of space exploration. As the new astronauts settle into their home aboard the ISS, their shared mission serves as a reminder of the power of cooperation in advancing scientific discoveries and expanding our understanding of the universe.

