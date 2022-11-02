Four hidden versions of Google’s mini-games can be played for free by entering “special strings”!

Google’ssearch engineThere is actually a “hidden version of the game” on the Internet, and players can play as long as they enter a “special string” without any fees.

GoogleEvery holiday or anniversary, the browser homepage will be updated, sometimes with carefully crafted pictures for the occasion, and sometimes with small games that make you sleepless. On October 31 this year, Google launched a multiplayer battle game in conjunction with the annual Halloween, allowing players to play ghosts and snatch ghosts. But in fact, in addition to the holiday limited edition games, Google also has many hidden edition games.

According to The Sun, the first game was the well-known and smash hit Pac-Man elf game.Players only need toGoogle’s search engine branded ‘Pac-Man’ or ‘Pacman’Click to play the game again, and you can start desperately eating all the peas and earning points.

The second game is “Zerg Rush”, just search for “Zerg Rush” and click the first link foundthere will be many small beans of different colors, and the player’s search results will be “eaten” item by item. Players must click to destroy these beans with the mouse, otherwise the word “GG” will appear in the end.

The third game is “tic-tac-toe”, which is also known as “circle and fork”.Enter “Tic Tac Toe” or “Tic Tac Toe” in the search engine and the Tic Tac Toe pane will appearyou can directly start competing with Google.

The last item is retro”Snake“Games, as early as the 90s when smartphones were not yet popular, Snake relied on Nokia to gain popularity. But Google makes it more lively and interesting,Just search for “Snake” or “Play Snake” to play.

In fact, Google has more than one game. In addition to the above games, the search engine has many tools. Just search for any of the above strings, and Google will automatically recommend other interesting games. Players who usually want to relax, don’t miss these wonderful little games!

