Four Karlsruhe schools are recognized as “MINT-friendly schools”.

MINT education is considered the key to the future – and four schools in Karlsruhe will receive the “MINT-friendly school” award in 2023.

Events like the KIT Science Week, the Colorful Night of Digitalization or the InnovationFestival as well as initiatives like technika show year after year that Karlsruhe is a city in which science, technology and education are not just buzzwords, but reality. For this reason, it is not surprising that four schools in the fan-shaped city were awarded the title “MINT-friendly school” in 2023.

What is a “STEM-friendly school”?

But what does it actually mean to be a “STEM-friendly school”? MINT stands for mathematics, computer science, natural science and technology. In a world increasingly dominated by technology and innovation, these disciplines are becoming the key to the future. It is all the more problematic that fewer and fewer young people are deciding to study in the MINT field – even though the economy is currently desperately looking for around 140,000 MINT experts across Germany.

The “Creating a MINT Future” initiative has therefore set itself the task of honoring schools that place a particular focus on MINT subjects. In a world where algorithms, artificial intelligence and biotechnology set the tone, children and young people need to be excited about these topics as early as possible.

A solid STEM education is essential

We live in an era where technology and innovation are advancing rapidly. The working world of tomorrow will be characterized by jobs that may not even exist today. A solid STEM education is the key to mastering the challenges of the future and developing innovative solutions to the pressing problems of our time.

The “MINT-friendly school” certificate is more than just a piece of paper with a fancy inscription. It is a sign that the award-winning schools are preparing their students for a future in which critical thinking, problem-solving skills and technical know-how are essential skills.

The award also highlights STEM education in Germany as a whole, which needs to be expanded both quantitatively and qualitatively. A solid MINT education is not only important for the individual development of students, but also for the country’s competitiveness and innovative strength.

Every school should be STEM friendly

With the distinction as “MINT-friendly schools”, the Montessori primary school, the Goethe-Gymnasium, the Humboldt-Gymnasium and the Leopoldschule are taking on a pioneering role, so to speak. You will help train a new generation of innovative minds ready to take on the challenges of an increasingly complex and technology-driven world.

However, when you think about how important the topic is, it quickly becomes clear that MINT-friendliness shouldn’t actually be an award at all, but rather the standard. This also applies to digital education in schools, which is closely linked to the MINT topic.

However, there is still a lot of room for improvement in Germany, which is why such lighthouse projects are fundamentally important.

