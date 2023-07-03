four special posters for the film by Cr…

On July 6, 2023 it will arrive in Italian cinemas Wild animalsthe new film by Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, winner of the Palme d’Or in 2007 with 4 months, 3 weeks and 2 days. To accompany the release of the film, BiM Distribuzione has decided to involve four Italian artists in the creation of four original and suggestive posters.

It’s about Andrea De Santis (author of the official poster), Manuel Fior, Pax Paloscia e David Toffolo (who in addition to being an appreciated illustrator is the voice of the Tre Allegri Ragazzi Morti. The latter three instead created as many alternative posters. Each of them gave free rein to their creativity starting from the vision of Wild animalsa film that tells the story of three friends who find themselves involved in an accident during a hunting trip.

Wild Animals: the trailer, the synopsis and the four posters of the film

The film, presented in competition at the Cannes Film Festival and awarded as a Critic’s Film by the Italian National Syndicate of Film Critics – SNCCI, explores the themes of guilt, truth and responsibility through a dry and realistic style. The official synopsis of the film reads:

“A few days before Christmas, after leaving his job in Germany, Matthias returns to his quiet village in Transylvania. He hopes to devote himself more to the education of his son Rudi, who remained under the care of his mother Ana for too long. He also wants to see his ex, Csilla, and is worried about his old father Otto. When new Sinhalese workers are hired in the small factory run by Csilla, the peace of the community is disturbed. Long dormant fears and unheard-of frustrations assail fellow citizens, letting emerge the conflict and intolerance that hide behind a veil of apparent harmony”

Below are the four special posters, illustrated respectively by Andrea De Santis, Manuel Fior, Pax Paloscia e David Toffolo.