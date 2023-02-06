GIGABYTE’s next-generation AORUS 17X flagship gaming laptop not only has an updated 13th-generation Intel Core i9 HX processor, but is also equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU, supports TGP 175W system with a maximum power consumption of 230W, and upgrades the new generation of 4-fan cooling The design and the Advanced Optimus Graphics Dynamic Direct Connection (DDS) technology, as well as the new CNC space battleship body and RGB colorful glare, gather the highest specification of the peak of faith.

This generation of AORUS 17X maintains a low-key and calm fog-black appearance, and uses CNC to create a space battleship body, Per Key RGB keyboard and RGB taillights to light up the colors; in addition, there are increased heat dissipation on the left and right sides of the laptop. The air vents allow the new generation of gaming laptops to have better cooling performance and provide a full-watt power consumption of 230W.



↑ AORUS 17X handsome shape.



↑ AORUS 17X has I/O on the left and right sides and larger cooling vents.



↑ AORUS 17X RGB tail light.

The AORUS family of gaming laptops, mainly AORUS 17X, has the choice of flagship RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, followed by AORUS 17H with RTX 4080, passionate players are AORUS 15X covering RTX 4070 / 4060 / 4050 and other specifications, and entry-level players AORUS 15 and 17 also have specifications such as RTX 4070 / 4060 / 4050.

In addition to upgrading the RTX 40 laptop GPU and the 13th generation Intel Core i9 HX processor, AORUS 17X also has Advanced Optimus Graphics Dynamic Direct Connection (DDS) technology, TGP 175W full system power consumption of 230W, and a new generation of Windforce Infinty cooling technology , GCC AI smart tuning, DDR5-5600 memory.

And 17.3-inch QHD 240Hz with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, TUV Rheinland-certified screen; CNC build, RGB glare Bar, Per Key RGB keyboard, three-screen output, 99Wh large battery and body thickness less than 21.8mm, etc. .

Advanced Optimus Graphics Dynamic Direct Connection (DDS) technology allows players to adjust the output GPU of the laptop screen through NVIDIA Control. The default Optimus mode is output by the internal display, and the independent GPU is responsible for software and games that require high-performance computing. .

Although Optimus mode can optimize battery life, it also slightly sacrifices latency and performance; therefore, Advanced Optimus allows players to automatically or manually switch to NVIDIA GPU Only mode through software without restarting the computer, allowing the laptop screen to output from the independent display , to ensure the smoothest gaming experience supported by G-Sync synchronization with the lowest latency.

AORUS 17X’s new-generation styling coupled with Windforce Infinty cooling technology boldly adopts a super-crazy configuration with 4 fans and an even-temperature version, and incorporates more cooling fins and fans for better cooling performance.

Windforce Infinty heat dissipation technology covers CPU, GPU, power supply phase, and video memory with an equal temperature version. The waste heat is led to the rear heat dissipation fins through VC, and then combined with heat pipes, the heat is transferred to the enlarged heat dissipation fin openings on the left and right sides. , so that the large airflow of the 4 fans can be used to bring better heat dissipation performance.

And 4 12V high-power fans, including 2 main fans with 74 blades and 2 side fans with 72 blades, and the ultra-thin fan blades with a thickness of only 0.2mm can increase the density of the cooling blades and the airflow space .

Increase the heat dissipation fins with 4 air outlets, and the total number of fins reaches 324 copper fins of 0.15mm each. The total heat dissipation area increases by 29% compared with the previous generation, which accelerates the area of ​​heat conversion and the air flow.

In addition, AORUS 17X upgrades the FHD 1080p video camera to support the face recognition function of Windows Hello.

In terms of I/O, DC In, HDMI 2.1, mini DP 1.4, RJ45, Thunderbolt 4 C PD 100W, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 and 3.5mm headset microphones are also arranged.

The notebook can be connected to up to 3 external screens, using HDMI 2.1, mini DP 1.4, Thunderbolt 4 DP output, and all adopt independent display direct output, so it supports NVIDIA surround and other application modes.



↑ AORUS 17X focus.

The AORUS 15X of the same series but with different sizes uses Intel Core i9-13950HX processor, NVIDIA RTX 4070 laptop GPU supporting DDS technology, 15.6″ QHD 240Hz screen, Windforce Infinty cooling technology and DDR5-5600 and other new specifications.

Although the appearance of AORUS 17 and 15 is quite similar to that of the X series, AORUS 17 and 15 mainly use 4-zone keyboard to be illuminated, and are designed to project RGB lights under the laptop screen A, which will illuminate the bag at the end of the laptop C keyboard design.

AORUS 17 is equipped with Intel Core i7-13700H processor, NVIDIA RTX 4070 / 4060 notebook GPU supporting MUX technology, 17.3″ QHD 240Hz screen, Windforce Infinty cooling technology and DDR5-4800 memory. The specifications are mainly aimed at mainstream entry-level players.

The smaller AORUS 15 has Intel Core i7-13700H / i5-12500H processors, NVIDIA RTX 4070 / 4060 notebook GPUs supporting MUX technology, 15.6″ QHD 165Hz / FHD 144Hz screens, Windforce Infinty cooling technology and DDR5-4800 memory Body, this combination of specifications is more flexible, and it must have a very good price-performance ratio for games.

GIGABYTE AORUS’s new generation of 2023 gaming laptops will be launched on 2/8. For interested players, please stay tuned for the first wave of listing news from GIGABYTE and Channel, and will bring you detailed test reports later.

The AORUS 17X flagship i9-13950HX and RTX 4090 have a suggested price of 109,900 yuan and will be officially launched at 2/8 22:00; while the AORUS 15X is expected to be officially launched at 2/22 22:00, and other models will be launched one after another.