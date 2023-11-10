Fourteen years ago China shut down Facebook. Now Meta is ready to return

Meta, the company he controls FacebookInstagram e WhatsApp, closed a deal with Tencent Holdings –multinational company from Shenzhen that dominates the video game market – which will allow it to sell in China a low-cost version of the new Meta Quest 3 headset for virtual reality.

The agreement, once finalized, will allow Meta to put set foot in China againwhere its main services they have been blocked since 2009. China decided to block access to Facebook in 2009 following some popular riots occurred in the city of Urumqi and organized by the Uighurs – according to the Chinese government – using the social network founded by Mark Zuckerberg.

Despite the restrictions in place, Meta still does business with Chinese companies by selling to them advertising spaces on Facebook and Instagram.

The one between Meta and Tencent is a preliminary agreement that will allow the multinational video game company to exclusively distribute the American company’s headset in China: Meta will earn from the sales of the device, while Tencent will have the share relating to the games and content available on the headset.

The agreement between the two companies will have to take into account the Mark Zuckerberg’s uncomfortable position. The Chinese media recalled the Facebook founder’s criticism of Xi Jinping’s government.

“I think it’s well documented that the Chinese government steals technology from American companies,” Zuckerberg said during his speech. testimony before the US Congress three years agowhen he was called to answer for the misinformation spread by social networksincluding Facebook, regarding the 2020 US elections.

According to what the Wall Street Journalwho broke the news of the agreement exclusively, Meta is designing a version of its Meta Quest 3 headset for the Chinese market with cheaper lenses. This would make it possible to contain the production costs of the device and, consequently, the final price for consumers.

The price of the viewer that Tencent will distribute starting from 2024 is not known. In Italy the new Meta Quest 3 is on sale for around 600 euros.

In China the most popular virtual reality headset is Pico. The company that produces it, ByteDancewhich also controls the social network TikTokis planning to reduce employees working on the device due to poor sales.

The headset market, according to what the CEO of Pico communicated Zhou Hongwei to employees in a recent meeting, is not growing as the company expected. In China, after two years of growth, sales fell 56% in the first half of 2023.

Sales are not only struggling in China. Global shipments of headsets, according to data released by IDC, they fell. The market research company, which specializes in analyzing and forecasting technological trends, estimated that the new headsets shipped to the world they will reach 8.5 million at the end of 2023. A slightly higher number than those sent in 2017, when Meta was still called Facebook and was still very far from announcing its own metaverse.

IDC data for the second quarter of 2023 indicates Meta as the global leader in headset sales. The company led by Zuckerberg holds 50% of the market. Sony (with its Playstation VR viewer, now at the VR2 model) is the second manufacturer in terms of number of shipments and Pico is the third.

The market contraction has pushed headset companies to search new sales opportunities. Given that the metaverse is struggling to take off, Meta, for example, is lately also focusing on the professional and scholastic use of its viewers. As he explained Nick CleggPresident of Global Affair at Meta, augmented and virtual reality can have a strong impact on training and education.

“The combination of virtual reality and artificial intelligence will allow teachers to personalize their lessons. Students will no longer be seen as a homogeneous block,” Clegg said recently at Italian Techhighlighting how the company has started collaboration with various universities around the world, including the University of Camerinoin Italy, where this year students took a course entirely in the metaverse.

