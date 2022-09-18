Fox Entertainment has acquired Isonzo developer Blackmere Games...

Fox Entertainment announced that it has reached an agreement to purchase a majority stake in Blackmere Games from M2H. The deal will give Focus the largest part of the Dutch developer who created Verdun, Tannenberg and the upcoming Isoonzo, with founder and creative director Jos Hoebe owning the rest.

As announced in a blog post, we were told that as part of the acquisition, Blackmere Games will continue to be known as Blackmere Games and will continue to be run by the same team as before. Blackmere will also be the sixth studio to join the focus group.

“I’m proud and excited about the upcoming Isoonzo, and by partnering with Focus Entertainment, Fox Entertainment is a bigger, more experienced partner and will illustrate the series reaching its full potential,” said Hoebe. Fans of our games can expect the dedication and passion we’ve delivered with Verdun and Tannenberg over the past decade, but with Isonzo and this partnership elevated to new heights.

The acquisition is said to be expected to grow slightly in the 2022/23 financial year.