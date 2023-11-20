Fox Racing, felpa Defend Thermal e calze Defend Winter 8”

Autumn test for two Fox Racing 2023 new products, the Defend Thermal hoodie, with a cut designed for bikers and technological and functional fabrics, and the 20cm Defend Winter 8″ socks, incredibly warm and comfortable thanks to the merino wool and absence of seams.

FOX Defend Thermal hoodie

• Materials (recycled fabric): 88% polyester, 9% elastane, 3% nylon

• Colori: total black, olive green/white

• Taglie: S, M, L, XL, 2XL

• List price: €139.99

• Link to the Defend Thermal Hoodie product: California Sports site – Fox Racing site

A warm garment with a biker-friendly cut

Until a few years ago the Fox Racing catalog did not have batteries. Little by little, the first sweatshirts began to arrive and now, finally, here is an indispensable product for those who love the outdoors, not only to use on a bike, but to stay warm in any outdoor activity.

The first thing we appreciated was the type of product: a thermal garment that doesn’t take up much space and can be used on all occasions. The fabric (in Polartec® fiber) is squared (Polar Grid), each groove allows for improved ventilation and thermoregulation. The torso, shoulders and upper part of the arms (in olive green in the photos) have a windproof finish, with more robust fabric against abrasion. The white part and the hood, however, are extremely breathable: simply breathe or blow through the two different layers and you will immediately notice the difference.

The color is modern but sober, with natural shades, well positioned based on the stitching and the ergonomic functions to which they are called. The white is undoubtedly dirty in off-road use, but during our test it never remained stained following normal washing.

The closing zip is not central but moved to the right side to leave room on the torso for a zip pocket. When you are not wearing the hood – essential and really comfortable even with a helmet – the fabric forms a sort of collar which can be fixed, on the left, with a special button. The cuffs are in smooth and elastic fabric, really comfortable. The Defend Thermal sweatshirt has a back length designed for those who cycle, protecting the lower back area from splashes and debris. It is therefore similar to Fox downhill jerseys, with a modern asymmetric cut that differentiates it from classic mountain fleeces.

The Polartec® fiber fabric guarantees warmth and breathability, as well as lightness and minimal bulk, and the “Windstopper” inserts make this sweatshirt more resistant to abrasion. The hood is very useful and functional, which widely protects the neck. The median abdominal seam creates a certain thickness which however does not bother during movements. The only flaw in this sweatshirt, in our opinion, is the lack of an XS size for smaller people.

FOX Defend Winter socks 8” (20cm)

• Composition: 68% merino wool, 24% polyamide nylon, 6% polyester, 2% elastane

• Taglie: XS/S (36-41), S/M (39-43), L/XL (43-47)

• Colori: Black, Olive Green, Midnight

• List price: €39.99

• Link al prodotto Defend Winter Socks 8” (20cm): sito California Sports – sito Fox Racing

Soft and comfortable

To have warm feet in winter it is now undisputed that merino wool is the best material, and these socks are made up of 68% of it. Fox Racing recommends using these socks in temperatures below +8°C. They are really soft to the touch. They are very padded on the heel and toe, as well as under the arch. Walking on the floor at home, without shoes, you feel a pleasant cushioning effect. The upper fabric is thinner, so as not to squeeze the instep too much. They are 8″ long (about 20cm), reach ¾ of the shin and stay in place thanks also to the super comfortable vertical ribbed fabric.

This model of socks is also unisex and the sizes are designed to satisfy both the lengths and shape of the female foot as well as those of very young people and adults. The elasticity of the fabric allows it to adapt to practically anyone, although perhaps their volume could be cumbersome for those who use very narrow shoes that fit the foot. However, the absence of seams makes them very pleasant. And then the Fox logo and writing are strategically positioned to never go unnoticed.

Article and photos by Federica Amelio

Share this: Facebook

X

