Fox Racing, scarpe Union BOA

Seasonal test for Fox Racing’s most prestigious footwear, an absolute novelty for 2023 for the “gravity” sector. The robust materials and the refined technical solutions make it a product suitable for trail bikers and enduro riders who require a high-performance shoe on the pedals without sacrificing comfort.

FOX Union BOA shoes

• Upper in heat-sealed monobloc polymer, molded toe, Ultratac rubber sole compatible with MTB clipless pedals, anatomical EVA insole with customizable thickness, internal reinforcement plate to optimize power transfer to the pedals, BOA Li2 double rotor closure

• Colori: Black, Red, Grey, Mocha

• Sizes: from 37 to 47, with half sizes from 41.5 to 45.5

• List price: €239.99

• Link to Union BOA shoes product: California Sports site – Fox Racing site

The Union Boa shoe is at the top of the triad of FOX Racing footwear dedicated to “gravity” MTB specialties (Trail biking, All Mountain, Enduro, Downhill) which includes the “Union” (laces and Velcro closure) and “Union Flat” models ” (only laces). The basic characteristics of the three shoes are the same, the closure methods, the internal EVA insole and the sole change, as well as the price, of course.

The closure of the Union Boas is obviously entrusted to two BOA Li2 rotors, very precise in their action, easy to adjust even with gloves, efficient even in the presence of mud. They are well positioned to tighten the metatarsal and instep area distinctly, in order to offer a highly comfortable fit in every situation, both when you want to push hard on the pedals and when you want to walk or have more freedom of movement. The tongue, very soft and enveloping, is held in position by a loop in which the BOA retention cable runs.

The Ultratac rubber sole grips very well to “flat” pedals but also to wet and slimy obstacles, which are never lacking in rougher off-road riding. It has a soft but durable compound, difficult to ruin it drastically by walking. The recess for fixing the MTB cleats is very large, making it very easy to find the most suitable position for the best performance when using clipless pedals.

The inner part of the sole is equipped with a reinforcing plate which stiffens the structure, preventing the dispersion of the force applied to the pedals when pushing. It’s a functional solution for those who want rigorous performance on the pedals, but who take away something in terms of comfort during any sections of the route where you have to walk.

Internally the shoe is well protected, mud and water do not penetrate from the part in contact with the sole but can do so from the perforated upper, openings which in any case are essential for correct ventilation. Sturdy and resistant to abrasion, the molded and ergonomically shaped toe cap absorbs any frontal impacts very well, protecting the foot.

The anatomical insole in EVA, with ventilation holes in the toe area, offers two plantar supports of different thicknesses (the yellow one is thinner), a “gem” that guarantees an excellent level of customization for this shoe. The insole can be washed by hand or in the washing machine at +30°C (at higher temperatures there is the risk of structural deformation), while the shoe can easily withstand washing at +40°C or the high pressure jet of the pressure washer, sometimes necessary to remove the mud accumulated during rides with heavy terrain.

Article and photos by Roberto Chiappa

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

