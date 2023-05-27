Fox Racing, scarpe Union Flat e calze Ranger Women 15cm

Seasonal test for a great novelty Fox Racing 2023, footwear Union Flat with laces and “flat” sole, which have proved to be comfortable, performing and stylish, accompanied by socks Ranger Women 6” 15cm, classic complement updated in some details and colors.

FOX Union Flat shoes

• Upper in heat-sealed monobloc polymer, molded toe, Ultratec rubber sole, anatomical EVA insole, internal reinforcement plate to optimize power transfer to the pedals

• Colori: Black, Red, Grey, Mocha

• Sizes: from 37 to 47, with half sizes from 41.5 to 45.5

• List price: €149.99

• Product links Defend Thermo Off Road Glove: California Sports website – sito Fox Racing

Beautiful, comfortable, functional: no flaws!

Finally here are the “flat” shoes by FOX! After 10 years on a mountain bike, our tester has made some precise choices regarding the peculiarities of “flat” bike shoes. The two basic ones are the grip of the sole, both on the ground and on the pedal, and their “walkability”.

The support points of the cyclist on the bike are essentially four, all the sensitivity and riding confidence depend on the “hand-glove-grips” and on the “foot-shoe-pedal” coupling, which are therefore fundamental.

The other characteristics of a shoe must be sturdiness (ie resistance to bumps and scratches), waterproofing and washability. In addition to the aesthetics of course! Well, in our opinion the FOX Union Flat shoes have fully satisfied all these requirements.

Fit and “walkability”: our tester tried the number 38, his usual. The shoe fit perfectly, neither too tight nor too loose. In short, a test carried out under ideal conditions. Internally his foot does not move, it does not touch the toe or heel during the walk. The plantar insole is thick and well shaped, it guarantees good posture and correct absorption of the roughness of the ground when walking. The shoes are stiff enough to both distribute the weight well on the pedal and for walking comfort. The right compromise. They fit really comfortable, they are sturdy. The foot is wrapped and protected, even in the event of accidental bumps. The toe is well reinforced.

Grip of the sole on the pedal: the shoe holds, the confidence it conveys when driving is good. It is easy to reposition the foot on the pedal pins. There are soles that are softer and grippier than these, but also less durable. After already a few outings, the wear of the Union Flats is minimal. On muddy terrain this slightly clawed sole tends to slip a bit, while on rock it holds very well. However, it must be said that our tests took place in spring temperatures and dry or humid weather, these shoes should also be tested in winter conditions.

Materials: the choice of synthetic polymers for the upper and rubber for the sole was apt. These shoes are waterproof, resistant to scratches, washable with a sponge and a splash of degreaser. They do not absorb dirt or moisture. The breathability of the upper is entrusted to some holes located in the upper and lateral parts.

Shape and laces: the flat and round shape of the FOX Union Flat vaguely recalls the “skateboard” snickers, the tongue is well padded and distributes the tightening of the laces well on the instep, without creating bottlenecks or discomfort. The alternation of smooth areas with other rough ones is interesting. The only seams are located outside the heel padding, the rest of the shoe is made in one piece. The strings are thick and not too long so they don’t get caught in the pedals. They can be knotted traditionally, leaving the superfluous part free or by inserting it into the through laces, or even knot them and hide the knot between the tongue and the instep.





FOX Ranger Women socks W 6” (15cm)

• Composition: 69% polyamide, 15% cotton, 8% polyester, 8% elastane

• One size

• Colori: Blush, Black, Crystal Blue, Salmon, Dark Slate, Pewter

• List price: €15.99

• Product links Ranger Women socks 6” (15cm): California Sports website – sito Fox Racing

Technical and… trendy!

Given the proliferation of socks for all sports… what characteristics should “bike” socks have? The brand! That’s why the fox FOX watches you from the ankles! For the rest, these are excellent summer/spring sports socks, well made, comfortable and breathable. Right and left sock are ergonomically different, a letter indicates the fit mode (“L” Left for the left foot, “R” Right for the right).

Ranger 6” (15cm) socks exist in a men’s version – in sizes S/M and L/XL – and in one size for women. The model is the same, the colors change. They are mainly made up of polyamide but the percentage of cotton is able to give that natural sensation of breathability, without soaking up sweat.

The technical nature of the product can be seen by observing the different fabric backgrounds. They are not random at all, highlighted by different colours. On the ankle, the fabric is in vertical ribs that does not slide down, thanks also to the upper elastic that tightens gently, without leaving a mark. Toe and heel have flat seams that are not noticeable. The instep is covered by a criss-cross fabric insert for greater breathability. On the sole of the foot there is a transversal insert which manages the compression of the plantar arch, helping to support it. Fox has been introducing this fineness for a few years now, personally we haven’t felt more support but the sock is certainly very comfortable.

Be careful to wear them by positioning the toe and heel well, as the great elasticity of the fabric leads the seams where they shouldn’t. A valuable detail is the FOX Racing writing inside the upper elastic, stylish even when rolled up.

Article and photos by Federico Amelio