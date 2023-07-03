Fox Racing, two jerseys for every occasion

Our test of other Fox Racing 2023 news, two jerseys that cover the needs of three seasons, excluding winter. The short-sleeved Ranger Veni drirelease® woman – surprisingly versatile and functional – and the long-sleeved Defend Pro, comfortable and ideal for cool temperatures.

FOX Ranger Veni drirelease® woman SS jersey

• Composition: 85% “drirelease®” recycled polyester, 15% cotton

• Colours: flaming pink, mocha brown

• Taglie: XS, S, M, L, XL

• List price: €44.99

• Link to Ranger Veni drirelease® woman short sleeve jersey product: Fox Racing website

The evolution of a t-shirt

A technical t-shirt, soft and breathable both to the touch and on the skin. It is made from a mix of cotton and recycled polyester, called “drirelease®”, able to dry 4 times faster than cotton. It’s the first time we’ve tested a recycled fabric garment and we have to say that it’s the strong point of this product.

In the Ranger line, the most versatile, Fox Racing offers various garments in “drirelease®” fabric, including tank tops, long-sleeved shirts and t-shirts. They are “casual” products, less aggressive (therefore less “race”), to be used every day, before, during or after a bike ride. And this is the second strong point of the Ranger Veni drirelease® jersey, the great versatility.

The cut is classic, straight, neither too wide nor too tight. Pleasant. The round neck – thin and wide – gives a “jaunty” effect. Pleasant colors and non-invasive front graphics. This t-shirt appears very sober as a whole, perhaps even too much, lacking some refined distinctive aesthetic details of the American brand. Either way, this is a matter of personal taste.

The Ranger Veni drirelease® jersey is very pleasant to wear. Light and breathable, in the presence of perspiration it absorbs humidity to a very similar extent to cotton. But rest assured that it will dry much faster, this fabric does its job well beyond expectations. The back and side bands of the bust are in a very light, very ventilated and soft micro-perforated fabric. Functionally we consider it a truly apt shirt for any occasion.

FOX Defend Pro long sleeve jersey

• Composition: 65% Cordura®, 24% polyester, 11% elastane

• Color: black, eucalyptus

• Taglie: S, M, L, XL, XXL

• List price: €79.99

• Link to Defend Pro LS jersey product: California Sports site

Thermoregulation and grit for our descents

We have been looking for something like this for a long time. A robust (and eye-catching) long-sleeved jersey to wear downhill, over the t-shirt when the temperatures are cool or there is a bit of a cold wind. In short, an additional intermediate layer, versatile and taking up minimal space in the backpack. Here is the Defend Pro LS jersey.

It’s a long-sleeved, resistant and thick shirt, designed for gravity (in fact it belongs to the Defend line). So don’t expect a light garment to wear on the hottest days: it’s heavier than a traditional shirt and less heavy than a fleece/sweatshirt. The torso is in Polartec® Delta™, an innovative recycled fabric that works in contact with the skin to wick away moisture and regulate body temperature, optimizing breathability.

The graphics are aggressive but not too flashy. The fabric on the shoulders, elbows and forearms is in anti-abrasion Cordura®. The square neck is embellished with a gray insert. The back of the jersey is deliberately long, to further protect the lower back from splashes and mud. The sleeves are optimized for wearing elbow pads.

Last note on the colour, an “eucalyptus” green which could prove to be more resistant to stains than the classic white. We will be able to tell you.

Article and photos by Federica Amelio

