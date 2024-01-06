France is investing a billion euros in nuclear energy startups

After years of trying to reduce its dependence on nuclear energy, France is now undergoing a radical change of course. As Sifted reports, the French government has allocated around one billion euros as part of its France 2030 plan to support nuclear projects and startups developing small nuclear reactor technologies. The start-ups are intended to address problems in nuclear energy by reducing the volume and radioactivity of waste, improving the ability to recycle nuclear material and increasing safety.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), France produces the third most electricity from nuclear reactors in the world, behind the USA and China. However, France currently gets 62.5 percent of its energy from nuclear energy, the highest percentage in the world. President Emmanuel Macron has inherited a law that aims to reduce France’s dependence on nuclear energy from 75 percent to 50 percent. According to the law, nuclear power plants should be shut down and replaced by alternative energy sources such as solar, wind and hydropower.

But in early 2022, as natural gas prices soared, the war in Ukraine disrupted energy supplies and fears about climate change grew, Macron decided to take the opposite approach and approved the construction of six new nuclear reactors in France. In December 2023, Macron complained that the government had been deadlocked on nuclear energy for a decade. “Things have completely changed,” he said.

Jimmy Energy: Microreactors for industrial plants

The six new reactors are being built and managed by the French energy giant EDF. The government has allocated €42 million to hire and train 100,000 workers in the nuclear sector over the next ten years. But startups will also play a role: the government has already selected eight companies that will receive 102.1 million euros in funding.

These include Jimmy Energy, which launched in 2020 and raised €20 million before receiving €32 million from the French government last year. The company uses older nuclear fission technology to develop microreactors that can be connected directly to existing industrial plants. The heat produced by these reactors is said to be cheaper than using fossil fuels.

Government funding increases credibility

A more experimental startup is Renaissance Fusion, which is working on fusion technology that combines atoms to produce energy. Renaissance has received €10 million from the French government and raised €15 million in venture capital. Another company, NAAREA, is developing small, modular reactors the size of a bus that can be manufactured entirely in a factory. The startup uses a “fast neutron” process that burns long-lived radioactive waste while, due to its size, no water is needed to cool the system.

To date, NAAREA has received €50 million from family offices and angel investors and €10 million from the French government. The company is currently seeking a €150 million Series A round to accelerate its development and begin scaling towards production. The young companies rely primarily on large rounds of financing, while the sums of money from the state are relatively low in comparison. But they are certainly important because, according to NAAREA, they increase credibility with private investors.

