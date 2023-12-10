Francesco Baschieri, the podcast man and the exit of Spreaker

He created something that wasn’t there. “It wasn’t there but it was possible.” He raised it with very few resources. “I would say with a dropper.” He brought the startup from Bologna to New York, passing through San Francisco and Berlin. “If I had stayed in Italy I would never have made it.” Ten years of effort and then the turning point: an exit that made investors happy. Francesco Baschieri, 48 years old, he is the founder of Spreaker, a platform for creating, distributing and monetizing podcasts, born in 2010 in Bologna and passed through 10 years of “tears and blood”. Always have a cardboard suitcase in hand. She knocked on so many doors. And in 2020, Spreaker was acquired by iHeartmedia, America’s largest broadcaster, a station that controls over 850 AM and FM stations, with revenues of over $6 billion.

Audio OnePodcast and the Italian Tech Week 2023 to listen to again 09 October 2023

A computer engineer, Francesco now lives between New York and Miami, and is still the CEO of Spreaker. His contract expires at the end of 2024. And now it’s time for him to take stock. And of lesson learned. “We were the cockroaches of the startup world. Of those who survive disasters, because they are small, are satisfied with little and do things with zero resources. Being a cockroach doesn’t make you climb quickly, it doesn’t make you look sexy, but at least it doesn’t make you die right away. Before leaving we did a proper analysis of the sector. However, we didn’t know that if the long-term analysis is correct, in the short term it risks being a bloodbath.”

The story of Spreaker starts with 4 friends, former partners of another startup that has already been sold, who find themselves around a table brainstorming to find an idea for their future. One of them had participated in a free radio station. “Let’s try to imagine a platform where everyone can do live radio shows directly from their room. The idea was new and no one understood it. When I was looking for money from investors and said “radio”, everyone thought of music and said “no, thank you”. Instead we meant talk radio. So I said “podcast” and they replied: ‘the podcast is dead, start making videos'”.

Beautiful Minds Passion and lateral thinking, this is how Andrea Carcano realized his American dream by Eleonora Chioda 11 June 2023

“I left for the United States, a bit in the wild, with the belief that the voice and the word still had a lot to say“. The first years are tough. However, the 4 friends begin to realize that pure podcasting makes sense. They focus more and more on this, becoming a tool for content creators.

Google Music and Spotify, the unexpected collaboration on Emanuele Capone’s generative AI November 16, 2023

“We collected the first money from IAG – Italian Angels for Grow: 250 thousand euros. Half of it was given to us immediately, the other half after six months, showing the first numbers. Something very far from today’s world. A friend yesterday he told me that he had raised 700 thousand dollars with only a Power Point in his hand.”

Il turning point around 2013. “A new operating system from Apple comes out, iOS 8, with the Podcasts application separate from iTunes and already pre-installed on your phone. And Serial explodes, a high-quality crime podcast with the typical dynamics of TV series. People started talking about it…. Meanwhile in 2017 I moved permanently to New York. We acquired a company similar to ours but smaller, which was doing interesting things in the world of advertising. We became an American startup, we invoiced in the USA, but we worked in Europe. With Covid, there was an acceleration.”

In 2019, the first acquisition proposal arrived from iHeartmedia, the largest American broadcaster.

Great work, contacts, phone calls then nothing happens. “In 2020 they return. I was in Italy for the summer holidays. I almost didn’t believe it anymore. Instead, after three months of due diligence, on 20 October 2020 we closed the exit and became employees of the company that acquired us. they paid everything immediately and signed a contract that binds us for 4 years. However, Spreaker remained independent, I only saw my boss on the day of the acquisition.”

Beautiful Minds Maria Grazia Roncarolo: this is how we will cure autoimmune diseases by Eleonora Chioda 03 December 2023

The story of Spreaker is beautiful right from the name. “We were looking for a word with less than eight characters and a free.com domain. Spreaker was born by chance, from the wife of the first CTO. In Dutch it means speaker. An easy to remember and beautiful name. At conferences, they quickly read the badge and think I’m a speaker. One of those who has something to say. And they all treat me very well.”

“I learned a lot. But if I hadn’t gone abroad, things would have been different. I earned enough money, but I wouldn’t call myself rich. Could it have been much better? Yes. We tripled our turnover after the exit, but we didn’t imagine it. And we feared we would be left holding the “match” in our hands… Starting up has been an incredible experience and I want to continue having that mindset. But we made mistakes. In 10 years we have raised a total of around 1 million euros. Very little. To have two pennies that lasted us a few months, we gave away the vast majority of the capital and made decisions that today a person graduating from university would be ashamed to make. We, on the other hand, were already older and more experienced, and yet… We were dreamers with Don Quixote syndrome. We got lost in our passion. For years I lived in fear of doing something stupid that everyone would notice except me.”

Francesco has always written software. Two startups, two exits. The common thread: the transfer of content created by others. And the world of advertising. “It takes a bit of madness to start doing something in a field you know nothing about”

Beautiful Minds Pasquale Fedele, the digital therapies engineer: “AI and love to fight Alzheimer’s” by Eleonora Chioda 09 July 2023

What made a difference to you? “I, who am in love with the new, have rediscovered perseverance. Something I never imagined I would have. And the ability to sacrifice myself: I made necessary choices when no one wanted to make them. I went to the other side of the world, alone, at 40, with no contacts. I had just gotten married and my wife couldn’t follow me for personal reasons. But Italy wasn’t the right place to do startups. We had to go where it was best.”

And now? “We are now a company that does 57 million turnover per year, 20 million Ebitda. AND 300 million downloads per month. We have become very good at selling advertising on podcasts around the world automatically. And growing the company in a corporate context has been very interesting. And now? I don’t know what I’ll do next. I’ve been doing this for 13 years and maybe I don’t know how to do anything else. But I am certain of one thing: I will return to Italy.”

Beautiful Minds Matilde Giglio, the millennial who wants to save India by Eleonora Chioda 19 November 2023

Share this: Facebook

X

