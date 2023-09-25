FRANCK MULLER Collaborates with #FR2 to Launch the #FR2NCK MULLER Vanguard Watch

FRANCK MULLER, the renowned watchmaker, has successfully brought its brand back into the spotlight through strategic marketing efforts in Taiwan. Recently, the brand launched its highly-anticipated collaboration with the Japanese trendy art brand #FR2, introducing the Fxxking Rabbits watch to the Taiwanese market. Perfectly timed for the Mid-Autumn Festival, this watch showcases FRANCK MULLER’s intricate functions and outstanding design features.

What sets this watch apart is the unique design of the two jade rabbits positioned at 8 o’clock. Upon closer inspection, their posture appears peculiar, adding a sense of mystery to the timepiece.

The FRANCK MULLER #FR2NCK MULLER Vanguard watch is a collaborative creation with the Japanese fashion brand #FR2. The faceplate proudly displays #FR2’s iconic “Fxxking Rabbits” trademark and is priced at approximately NT$368,000.

This watch is crafted based on FRANCK MULLER’s classic Vanguard barrel sports case, featuring an oversized Arabic numeral dial and distinct case curves that make it easily recognizable. The brand also skillfully combines the high-intensity contrast of black and white, the futuristic feel of glass-carbon fiber composite materials, and a white nylon strap adorned with oversized black fonts, all reflecting elements of trendy brand culture. This design deviates from FRANCK MULLER’s traditional luxury designs, creating a fresh and rebellious aesthetic.

Notably, the watch case is constructed using glass-carbon fiber composite material, a high-tech material commonly used in the racing and aerospace industries. The production process involves blending carbon powder and glass fiber into resin material, followed by polymerization under high temperature and pressure. This results in a lightweight yet durable material with exceptional physical properties. As the carbon and glass fibers form unique textures during the mixing process, each watch case becomes one-of-a-kind.

The dial’s most prominent feature is the pair of rabbits located at 7 and 8 o’clock. This logo represents #FR2’s distinctive “Fxxking Rabbits” design, which provocatively addresses various taboo topics in society using seemingly innocent animals. Ryo Ishikawa, the founder of #FR2, chose the rebellious rabbit as the brand’s logo based on his zodiac sign. Since its establishment in 2014, #FR2 Studio has rapidly gained popularity with its bold and recognizable design style, becoming one of the leading streetwear brands. FRANCK MULLER’s partnership with #FR2 signifies the brand’s commitment to capturing the attention of the younger generation.

The #FR2NCK MULLER Vanguard watch is a fusion of craftsmanship and creative fashion. Its oversized three-dimensional Arabic numerals and contrasting black and white dial contribute to its high level of recognition.

For those who appreciate the combination of luxury and trendiness, the FRANCK MULLER #FR2NCK MULLER Vanguard watch is a must-have accessory. With its avant-garde design and impeccable functionality, it stands as a true testament to FRANCK MULLER’s commitment to innovation and style.

Key Specifications:

– Brand: FRANCK MULLER

– Model: #FR2NCK MULLER Vanguard

– Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds indication; date display

– Movement: MVT FM 800-DT self-winding movement

– Material: Glass carbon fiber composite material

– Case Diameter: 41mm x 49.95mm

– Pricing: Approximately NT$368,000

