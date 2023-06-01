Fraunhofer develops automated processes and digital solutions for the strawberry cultivation of the future

Fraunhofer IGD and IGP: Using AI, the first symptoms of diseases or pests are detected.

Smart farming technologies from Rostock

Fraunhofer Institutes of the “Biogenic Value Creation and Smart Farming” initiative are developing digital systems and technologies such as planting robots, automatic pest detection and live frost warnings that are used in strawberry cultivation.

Fruit and garden cultivation is an important economic factor in rural areas. However, due to the growing demands on environmental protection, food quality and sustainability with limited land areas, fossil resources and above all the shortage of skilled workers, the actors are facing ever greater challenges. Fraunhofer would like to meet these challenges with the development of smart farming technologies. This means the use of digital solutions and automated processes in agriculture, in which, for example, sensors or autonomous vehicles are used. Karls is one of the largest fruit growers in Mecklenburg-West Pomerania and an important employer in the region. The Fraunhofer Institute for Graphic Data Processing IGD and the Fraunhofer Institute for Large Structures in Production Engineering IGP are developing various smart farming technologies in cooperation with Karls in order to secure strawberry cultivation in the region for the next few years. The prototypes of the developments are already being used in this year’s strawberry season. “At Fraunhofer, our research is practice-oriented, i.e. always geared to the very specific needs of those who will later work with our developments. For us, both the concrete input from our practice partners and the question of how we can meaningfully transfer scientific findings into practice play a major role,” explains Dr. Philipp Wree, head of department at Fraunhofer IGD. The technologies developed and tested using the example of strawberry planting can also be used profitably in other fruit and horticultural businesses or other agricultural areas.

Smart technology for strawberries: from Frigo seedling to field berries

So far, the spreading of the Frigo seedlings, i.e. the frozen young plants with root balls, has been a purely manual task: dig a hole, insert the plant, press down the soil. This season, a first prototype from the Fraunhofer IGP has already helped with the planting of a complete foil tent: plant boxes filled with substrate were pushed under the workstation, eight drilling spirals dug the holes. Although the seedlings had to be planted by hand, the special shape of the augers meant that the soil did not have to be pressed down manually. In this way, the planting time could already be reduced by half in this first stage of development. In addition to the enormous time savings, the increase in quality is one of the advantages of the automated process, which is achieved through identical distances between the plants, uniform depths and an even substrate density. In the future, the planting robot should take over all the work steps that are otherwise carried out manually when planting strawberry seedlings in rack cultivation.

Once the seedlings have arrived in the foil tunnel, it is a matter of continuously checking them for pests or diseases. The measurement technology from Fraunhofer IGP and the expertise in visual computing from Fraunhofer IGD are used, i.e. image-based computer science. AI-based software recognizes the first symptoms of fungal diseases such as phytophthora and powdery mildew or damage caused by caterpillars in images from special multi- and hyperspectral cameras before they are visible to the human eye. In this way, infected plants can be treated before they become widespread.

If the strawberry is planted outdoors, it is exposed to the weather conditions without protection. The larger the cultivated area, the more difficult it is for the operator to monitor it and initiate site-specific measures such as irrigation or fertilization. Fraunhofer IGD is currently testing a large-scale sensor network for recording soil and air parameters based on Mioty® wireless technology on the Karls area together with the start-up Agvolution. Mioty® was originally developed by the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS for use in industrial infrastructures and enables data transmission over several kilometers with very little energy consumption. It can therefore be used in agriculture for large-scale recording of the microclimate. A concrete application scenario based on this technology would be, for example, a real-time frost warning.

“In our case, the cooperation between Karls and the Fraunhofer Institutes IGD and IGP is bearing fruit in the truest sense of the word,” says Thomas Hahmann, project manager at Karls Erdbeerhof. “A spirit of innovation, flexibility and the speed with which new ideas and solutions are implemented are outstanding features that characterize this partnership. The meaningful combination of theory and practice deserves special mention here.”

Concentrated expertise: Networking in the state and nationwide

The research teams work closely with farmers in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, whose ideas and feedback provide valuable input for further developments. Fraunhofer is part of a very strong infrastructure in the field of agricultural research. These include the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences at the University of Rostock, the University of Greifswald, which deals a lot with the topic of moors and moor protection, the Research Institute for Livestock Biology in Dummerstorf, the test farms in Tellow and Dummerstorf, the Julius Kühn Institute for Cultivated Plants, the Universities of Neubrandenburg and Stralsund and the state research institutes. Fraunhofer is networked with all stakeholders and tries to translate the scientific findings in combination with the demands and feedback from practice into useful solutions.

The two Rostock institutes Fraunhofer IGP and Fraunhofer IGD are part of the higher-level Fraunhofer initiative for biogenic value creation and smart farming. In association with three Fraunhofer Institutes from Bavaria, the research teams work on application-oriented research in all areas of food and agriculture such as crop production, animal husbandry or the use of moorland. The interdisciplinary teams contribute extensive expertise in the fields of robotics and automation, sensors, analytics and actuators, AI and big data as well as design, production and process engineering. Their goal is the development of new technologies for the sustainable production and processing of agricultural products: from seed to finished product. With highly individualized, automated and sustainable technologies, the initiative makes a contribution to the long-term security and sustainability of regional agriculture and food production. The funding required for the initiative is borne by the Federal Research Ministry with 40 million euros and 20 million euros each by the science ministries of the federal states of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Bavaria.

About Fraunhofer IGD:

Since 1987, the Fraunhofer Institute for Computer Graphics Research IGD has been setting international standards for applied research in visual computing, image and model-based computer science. We transform information into images and images into information and support industry and business in developing strategically. Keywords are human-machine interaction, virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, interactive simulation, modeling as well as 3D printing and 3D scanning. Around 190 researchers at the three locations in Darmstadt, Rostock and Kiel are generating new technological application solutions and prototypes for Industry 4.0, digital health care and the “Smart City”. Our products develop international relevance through cooperation with our sister institutes in Graz and Klagenfurt. With the help of our matrix organization, we serve our customers from a wide variety of industries with relevant technical and competitive services. For this we have industry-experienced, cross-functional teams of experts who also take over planning, management and evaluation for all project sizes.

About the Fraunhofer IGP:

What does innovative production of large structures look like in the future? The Fraunhofer Institute for Large Structures in Production Technology IGP in Rostock is researching this. Within the framework of research and development projects, the Fraunhofer IGP implements concepts for product and process innovations together with cooperation partners from industry. The research focus is on future industries such as shipbuilding and steel construction, energy and environmental technology, rail and commercial vehicle construction as well as mechanical and plant engineering. The formerly independent facility was transferred to a Fraunhofer institute at the beginning of 2020, making it the first institute of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft to have its headquarters in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

