Fraunhofer IGD presents VR training environment with coaching function and stress measurement

VR training environment [email protected] from Fraunhofer IGD with coaching function and stress measurement

Trade fair innovation at Learntec 2023

Fraunhofer IGD is presenting its VR training environment [email protected] at Learntec. The integrated authoring tool enables uncomplicated creation of individual training processes without programming knowledge. During training, the coach can monitor the vital data of the trainees live as a sign of stress and change the training to suit them.

An ambulance is called to the scene of an accident. The crew takes care of salvage and first aid, has to gather materials in no time at all and master hand movements from the FF. Repeated training of the processes is essential for this – but in a real scenario this can only be implemented with great effort. The VR learning environment [email protected] from the Fraunhofer Institute for Computer Graphics Research IGD not only enables repeated training of different processes, it also includes an easy-to-use authoring tool. Trainers can use it to easily create their desired training scenarios and store instructions. You can set up individually tailored training courses without any programming knowledge and with little expenditure of time. Texts or additional information complete the training content. A wide variety of elements from a large number of libraries can be combined to form complex learning scenarios. This allows easy integration into existing e-learning processes and complements existing authoring tools with an effective VR component.

VR training with live vital data display

In the latest developments of the software, the scientists have focused on the topics of stress and strain. “Having to perform an action under time pressure, such as in a rescue operation, inevitably creates stress. It is precisely then that it is important to keep a cool head and to have the rehearsed processes at hand,” explains department head Dr. Mario Aehnelt. During a training session in [email protected], a coach can observe the trainees live as an avatar, follow each action precisely and evaluate it in terms of its order and execution. The live display of the vital data also gives an impression of how much pressure the trainees come under during training. The coach can intervene during the training and change the intensity of the training. A medically certified vital data tracker is connected to the program and records heart rate, skin conductance and skin temperature as three of the most important indicators of stress. For the first time, Fraunhofer IGD is presenting a VR training environment with integrated stress measurement and vital data display. This is suitable both for the learning phase, in which the trainees learn complex courses of action following step-by-step instructions, and for an examination phase, in which what they have learned must be retrieved – together with the output of a training log for joint evaluation.

At the Learntec in Karlsruhe, the Fraunhofer IGD team is presenting the training environment with live vital data acquisition for the first time in the VR/AR area in Hall 2 at the joint stand with its partners – the DRK-Kreisverband Gütersloh eV and twinC©. Visitors can immerse themselves in the world of training with VR glasses and vital data trackers or try out how easily training scenarios can be created or edited in the editor.

[email protected] is also being used successfully in other sectors – in technical training on complex mechanical engineering. Interested companies can purchase a test license.

Additional information:

– https://www.igd.fraunhofer.de/de/veranstaltungen/learntec.html

– https://www.igd-r.de/machineathand

—

Fraunhofer IGD at the Learntec trade fair in Karlsruhe. 23-25 May 2023

>> Hall 2, Stand J38

About Fraunhofer IGD:

Since 1987, the Fraunhofer Institute for Computer Graphics Research IGD has been setting international standards for applied research in visual computing, image and model-based computer science. We transform information into images and images into information and support industry and business in developing strategically. Keywords are human-machine interaction, virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, interactive simulation, modeling as well as 3D printing and 3D scanning. Around 190 researchers at the three locations in Darmstadt, Rostock and Kiel are generating new technological application solutions and prototypes for Industry 4.0, digital health care and the “Smart City”. Our products develop international relevance through cooperation with our sister institutes in Graz and Klagenfurt. With the help of our matrix organization, we serve our customers from a wide variety of industries with relevant technical and competitive services. For this we have industry-experienced, cross-functional teams of experts who also take over planning, management and evaluation for all project sizes.

Contact

Fraunhofer Institute for Graphic Data Processing IGD

Daniela Welling

Fraunhoferstraße 5

64283 Darmstadt

+49 6151 155-146



https://www.igd.fraunhofer.de