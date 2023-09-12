Fraunhofer initiative “Biogenic value creation and smart farming” at MeLa 2023

Biogenic value creation and smart farming – Fraunhofer at MeLa 2023

High-tech from seed to harvest

Digitalization is also finding its way into the stable. The focus is on ensuring animal welfare and the sustainable production of food and renewable raw materials. At MeLa 2023, the Fraunhofer Institute for Large Structures in Production Technology IGP and the Fraunhofer Institute for Graphical Data Processing IGD will present their latest developments.

The two Rostock research institutes are represented at the agricultural exhibition for the first time and are presenting their work at the joint “Campus Science” stand together with cooperation partners from other scientific institutions.

There, visitors can, for example, move around a cowshed with the help of VR glasses. They keep an eye on the health of the animals.

Initiative for the agriculture of the future

But what do data processing and mechanical engineering have to do with each other? And what do they achieve together in agriculture? Fraunhofer IGD develops solutions for how the cultivation of fields or animal husbandry can be optimized. Large amounts of images and data are recorded and analyzed. The Fraunhofer IGP uses the results to find practical agricultural solutions and supplements them with technologies such as robotics, sensors and automation.

The researchers from Rostock are part of the interdisciplinary Fraunhofer initiative “Biogenic Value Creation and Smart Farming”, which aims to develop innovative and sustainable technologies for the agricultural economy of the future. Smart farming uses modern information and communication technologies in agriculture. Field robots, spraying and scattering drones, various sensors and networked devices are used. The initiative focuses on the entire biogenic value chain, from seeds to harvest. Current examples include monitoring dairy cows, robot-assisted planting of strawberry plants and determining the quality of fruit. Biogenic value creation includes the production of food through to its utilization, both as food and as a renewable raw material.

The research initiative has been running for just over a year. Five Fraunhofer Institutes are involved, the two in Rostock and three others in Bavaria. This includes, among other things, special X-ray technology and sensor technology, but also the production of food. “Everyone is participating with their respective research priorities,” explains Steffen Dryba from Fraunhofer IGP.

The project is funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and the states of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Bavaria. The Fraunhofer Society stands for applied research with a high level of practical relevance. “The initiative involves start-up financing,” Dryba continued. “It serves the long-term development of know-how, research resources and infrastructure for the agricultural market.”

Looking for more practice partners

Beneficiaries of this research can be farmers and agricultural machinery manufacturers, but also established companies and startups that want to enter the data processing sector. “Our initiative addresses the entire economic sector,” adds Dr. Philipp Wree from Fraunhofer IGD. “It is clear that the sector needs to further automate and digitalize. But many agricultural companies do not have the resources and know-how on their own. In addition to supporting local companies, we want to support possible start-ups or settlements.” Biodiversity, sustainability and animal welfare play a major role here.

Several practice partners are already represented in the initiative. A whole network should be created, including with industry. Other partners are welcome. “As research institutes, we offer the opportunity to put companies’ ideas into digital practice,” emphasizes Wree. “This creates a central contact point for a holistic approach to the respective issue.”

Fraunhofer at MeLa Mühlengeez 2023

14.-17. September

Campus Science – Hall 1 / Stand number: 142

About Fraunhofer IGD:

Since 1987, the Fraunhofer Institute for Graphical Data Processing IGD has been setting international standards for applied research in visual computing, image- and model-based computer science. We transform information into images and images into information and support industry and business in developing strategically. Keywords are human-machine interaction, virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, interactive simulation, modeling as well as 3D printing and 3D scanning. Around 190 researchers at the three locations in Darmstadt, Rostock and Kiel are generating new technological application solutions and prototypes for Industry 4.0, digital healthcare and the “Smart City”. Our products develop international relevance through collaboration with the sister institute in Graz and Klagenfurt. With the help of our matrix organization, we serve our customers from a wide range of industries with relevant technical and competitive services. For this purpose, we have industry-experienced, cross-functional teams of experts who also take on planning, management and evaluation for all project sizes.

About the Fraunhofer IGP:

What will innovative production of large structures look like in the future? The Fraunhofer Institute for Large Structures in Production Technology IGP in Rostock is conducting research into this. As part of research and development projects, the Fraunhofer IGP realizes concepts for product and process innovations together with cooperation partners from industry. The research focus is on future industries such as shipbuilding and steel construction, energy and environmental technology, rail and commercial vehicle construction as well as mechanical and plant engineering. The formerly independent institution was converted into a Fraunhofer Institute at the beginning of 2020, making it the first institute of the Fraunhofer Society with headquarters in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

