Home » Free access to Steam for a limited time for one week, “Tunnel of Tremors: Last Light Complete Edition” is full | 4Gamers
Technology

Free access to Steam for a limited time for one week, “Tunnel of Tremors: Last Light Complete Edition” is full | 4Gamers

by admin
Free access to Steam for a limited time for one week, “Tunnel of Tremors: Last Light Complete Edition” is full | 4Gamers

The Ukrainian studio 4A Games’ “Tunnel of Terror” series “Tunnel of Terror: Last Light Complete Edition” (Metro: Last Light Complete Edition), to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the release of the game, on May 18 (May 19, Taiwan time) From 1:00 am) to the 25th, the Steam platform will be available for free collection for a limited time. The series of works “Thrilling Tunnel: Exile” and “Thrilling Tunnel: 2033 Redux” also offer a discount of about 20%.

According to the official Twitter announcement of “Thriller Tunnel”, this time it is open for free to receive “Thriller Tunnel: Last Light Complete Edition” (including the game body and DLC) launched in 2013, not the “Redux” version remade in 2014, but both itself is not much different.

The second installment in the Tunnel of Terror series, Tunnel of Terror: Last Light, is a first-person horror shooting game set in the post-apocalyptic nuclear war, following the story of Artyom, the protagonist of the first installment, destroying the Dark Ones base after the story.

“Tunnel of Terror: Last Light” used to be free for a limited time on the Epic Games platform, but it was only for one day; and this free collection lasts for a whole week, players who like horror shooting elements should not miss it.

See also  NVIDIA DLSS technology will support SteamOS's Proton emulator Linux platform to greatly enhance the game screen effect#Engine (162466)

You may also like

Hyena can achieve the same accuracy as GPT-4,...

How to put AI on Home screen? The...

The performance of games with low power consumption...

Sting says musicians are ‘fighting’ against artificial…

Google Chrome at risk: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities...

Challenge Microsoft head-on! Google announced that it will...

WMO: More and more likely to exceed 1.5...

The solar system and the earth are very...

Samsung Galaxy S23 with contract: The three best...

Huawei Enjoy 60 Pro released, S680 processor, starting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy