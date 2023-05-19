Free access to Steam for a limited time for one week, “Tunnel of Tremors: Last Light Complete Edition” is full | 4Gamers

The Ukrainian studio 4A Games’ “Tunnel of Terror” series “Tunnel of Terror: Last Light Complete Edition” (Metro: Last Light Complete Edition), to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the release of the game, on May 18 (May 19, Taiwan time) From 1:00 am) to the 25th, the Steam platform will be available for free collection for a limited time. The series of works “Thrilling Tunnel: Exile” and “Thrilling Tunnel: 2033 Redux” also offer a discount of about 20%.

Head on over to @Steam to claim your Free Metro: Last Light Complete Edition (the 2013 release – not Redux) Plus the whole franchise is on sale at up to 80% off! https://t.co/ly6JV4xiDJ pic.twitter.com/kqQKBxUU31 — Metro Exodus (@MetroVideoGame) May 18, 2023

According to the official Twitter announcement of “Thriller Tunnel”, this time it is open for free to receive “Thriller Tunnel: Last Light Complete Edition” (including the game body and DLC) launched in 2013, not the “Redux” version remade in 2014, but both itself is not much different.

The second installment in the Tunnel of Terror series, Tunnel of Terror: Last Light, is a first-person horror shooting game set in the post-apocalyptic nuclear war, following the story of Artyom, the protagonist of the first installment, destroying the Dark Ones base after the story.

“Tunnel of Terror: Last Light” used to be free for a limited time on the Epic Games platform, but it was only for one day; and this free collection lasts for a whole week, players who like horror shooting elements should not miss it.