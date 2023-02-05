want to get free Microsoft 365 Perpetual EditionandMicrosoft OneDrive 5TB cloud space? In fact, after applying for the Microsoft 365 E5 developer program, you can obtain the permanent version of Office 365 with all genuine software licenses and OneDrive cloud space. The most important thing is that the application is completely free. Compared with the education version, the function will be more powerful, and you don’t have to worry about being cut Account risk.

This article shares how to apply for a Microsoft E5 developer account to receive Microsoft Office 365 software, and how to obtain OneDrive 5TB space teaching. It will also tell you how to automatically renew the skills so that the developer account can be used permanently and will never expire. Skills, equivalent to You can permanently use genuine Microsoft 365 and OneDrive 5TB cloud space.

Through this tutorial, you can obtain Microsoft 365 genuine license qualification, and you can use the full version of Office software for free, including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, OneNote, etc., whether it is Windows or macOS, you can also get 5TB OneDrive cloud space, It can be used to store files. Later, I will teach you in detail how to apply for and receive 5TB OneDrive, as well as obtain genuine Office 365 software and authorization.

Reminder: It is recommended that the data should be backed up in other spaces at any time. After all, it is hard to say how Microsoft will improve it in the future.

Apply to enroll in the Microsoft 365 E5 Developer Program

Install Edge browser

Before registering, it is recommended to download and install the Microsoft Edge browser. The main reason is that there is less chance of problems with Edge operations. After installation, click “three points” and use “Added InPrivate window” on.

Sign up for a Microsoft 365 E5 developer account

Enter the “Microsoft 365 Developer Program Application Page”, click “join now」。

directLog in to your Microsoft Hotmail or Outlook accountif not, just click “Create one!” to sign up for a new set of Microsoft accounts.

After logging in to your Microsoft account, you will first be asked to enter basic developer information, and fill in the following:

Country/Region: country selection “ United States 」

」 Company: Custom company name

Language preference: language selection “Chinese (Simplified)」

Finally, check the two authorizations and agree, and click “Next“continue.

The second step will pop up and ask what is your most concerned point as a developer? Choose one at random, click “Next“continue.

Step three pops up, what are the areas of interest for Microsoft 365 development? Also choose one at random, and finally press “Save」。

Next, to set up the Microsoft 365 E5 developer sandbox, this step needs to enter the English version of the webpage (the following URL), and change to “Configurable sandboxand click “Next“Continue. If you don’t see this screen, it means that you have activated a developer account before. The solution is to directly re-register a set of Microsoft accounts.

Next, you need to customize the developer account and domain name, fill in according to the settings below, and finally click “Next“continue.

Country/Region : Real country of residence

: Real country of residence Create username : Custom account

: Custom account Create domain : custom domain name

: custom domain name Password : Customized password (need to set 15~20 characters)

: Customized password (need to set 15~20 characters) Confirm Password:Confirm Password

You will be asked to enter the phone number to receive the verification code. For Taiwan, choose +886 directly, and enter the phone number (you can add 0 at the beginning) in the Phone number field, and press “Resend codeafter “Enter the codeEnter the 5-digit SMS verification code in “, click “Set up“continue.

After the above settings are completed, basicallyComplete the Microsoft 365 Developer Status ApplicationI will continue to teach you laterHow to get Office 365 genuine software and 5TB OneDrive space。

How to Get Free OneDrive 5TB Cloud Space Tutorial

As for the method of obtaining Microsoft’s free OneDrive 5TB cloud space, the steps are as follows, first click “Get OneDrive 5TB URL”, and a request to log in to the newly registered one will pop upMicrosoft developer E5 account（onmicrosoft.com), do not log in to ordinary hotmail or Outlook accounts, to avoid popping up “You can’t use your personal account to sign in here, please use your business or school account instead” error message.

After logging in, click “take a tour”SharePoint system management center (if you can’t successfully jump to the SharePoint system management center).

Directly from the menu list on the left, click “setting」。

In the list of applications, find the line for OneDrive storage limit,The default OneDrive storage limit will be 1024GB equivalent to 1TB storage spaceclick to adjust the default storage limit and directly change it to “5120 GB“, and finally click “store」。

directly for freeGet 5TB of storage on OneDrivebut please note that you need to log in to the Microsoft developer E5 account you just applied for.

Create a sub-account to share 5TB OneDrive space and Office 365 software

If you want to share 5TB OneDrive cloud space or Office 365 software with friends and family, enter “Microsoft 365 Admin Center” from the settings page to find “user management“, click “add user“. In addition, explain the OneDrive space allocation method. Creating a sub-account will provide an additional independent 5TB of space. At the same time, up to five sub-accounts can be created, which means a total of 25TB of space can be used.

Remarks: The sub-account must be applied for, and the subsequent automatic renewal function will also be used.

Enter the basic information of the sub-account, includingLast Name, First Name, Display Name, Custom Usernameand finally click “Next step」。

To assign a product authorization page, replace the “Microsoft 365 E5 Developer (excluding Windows and Audio Conferencing)“Check it, the other partyTo be able to use Office 365 softwareclick “Next step“continue.

The optional settings do not need to be adjusted, just click “Next step」。

Finally click “Finish adding” to successfully create the sub-account.

Above you will see “username, password“, directly pass this set of account passwords to relatives and friends, and let them log inFree use of all Microsoft Office 365 software and OneDrive cloud space。

Download and authorize genuine Office 365 software

If you want to download Office 365 directly through “Microsoft 365 Admin Center” application block, click “install the app“, the software can be downloaded automatically, and the genuine serial number of the product can be automatically activated after installation.

After installing the Microsoft 365 software, remember to log in to the Microsoft developer E5 account or sub-account to enable all Office 365 software.

After Office is installed, the authorization subscription will see the Microsoft 365 subscription authorization, and you can start using all Office 365 software for free.

Of course, you can also directly download the Microsoft 365 App software through an iPad, iPhone or Android device, and you can also log in to the Microsoft developer E5 account or sub-account to use the Office 365 cloud function.

Auto-renewing E5 Developer: Get Office 365 perpetual membership for free

Since the free usage period of the Microsoft E5 developer account is only 3 months, but through the automatic renewal function, you can obtain the free Office 365 permanent qualification, you can use the following steps to set the automatic renewal.

Open the “Microsoft Azure Application Registration Settings” API webpage, and you will be asked to log in to your Microsoft developer account. After entering, click “New registration」。

application”name“Just fill it in and make it easy to identify. Click on the support account type”Accounts in this organization directory only“, others do not need to fill in, just press “register」。

Then you will get “Application (client) ID, object ID, directory (tenant) ID“Three sets of ID values, all copied and pasted on another notepad.

Next, from the management menu on the left, click “Credentials and passwordsand select theAdd user password」。

And add a new client according to the settings below, and finally click “add」。

Description: E5

Expiration: Custom

Start: today’s date (you need to click the calendar on the right)

End: two years later date (need to click the calendar on the right)

Finally, you will get a set of client password information, just put “value“Copy it and paste it on the notepad as well.

Click on the menu on the leftAPI permissions“, click “Add permission“. directly select “Microsoft Graph」

directly select “Microsoft Graph」。

Click “App Permissions」。

directly search “mail“, and expand the Mail category menu, check all the first four, and press “Add permissions」。

Click “Admin consent granted on behalf of xxxx“, it will pop up to confirm the administrator’s consent, click “yes“, you will see that the status will all change to a green tick status, and you will be able to set all the API permissions.

The next step is to set the automatic renewal function of the Microsoft 365 developer account, enter the E5 renewal website, and click “log in“Function buttons.

And click the GitHub icon in the center, you will be asked to log in to your GitHub account, if you don’t have an account, you can register a group by yourself.

Click “Authorize luoye663” button to continue.

A successful login message will pop up, click “back to personal center」。

Enter the E5 Renewal Personal Center, click “Get callback address」。

will jump out of a groupCallback URL，Don’t let others knowcopy it and save it in Notepad, click “Sure」。

Go back to the Microsoft Developers Microsoft Azure Settings page, select “app registration“, click on the custom application, find “redirect url」。

Just click “New platform“. and select “Web“application.

existredirect URLDirectly paste the “Callback URL“, and finally click “setting」。

Return to the E5 renewal page, click “new application」。

Enter “E5and click “Sure」。

A set of API applications will be generated. From the list, click the “configuration」。

Fill in the three sets of ID values ​​​​just obtained, and remind the second to enter the password information of the client”value“, which is equivalent to the object identification code and does not need to be input, and the input is completed by pointing “Next step」。

Application (client) ID: fill in the application (client) identification code

Client password: fill in the client password information “value”

Tenant ID: fill in the directory (tenant user) identification code

The range value default does not need to be modified, just click “Next step」。

Finally, it will display a reminder that it will be safer to use the developer E5 sub-account authorization, click “to authorize」。

In the same process, you will need to log in to the Microsoft 365 developer account. Remember that you have to log in to the E5 sub-account created by yourself.Do not log in directly to the main developer accountmainly for safety and to avoid account leakage.

On the required permissions page, check the “Consent on behalf of your organization“, and finally click “accept“. (If you are using a sub-account and you don’t see the reminder that the organization agrees to check, you can just click Accept.)

Finally, I saw that the authorization was successful! It means the setting is complete.

The status will also show that it is running, and the subsequent expiration will be automatically renewed, so there is no need to worry about the expiration of the developer account.

function summary

After setting through the above steps once, the developer account will automatically renew after it expires, which is equivalent to free and permanent use of 5TB OneDrive cloud storage space and free use of Office 365 genuine software. Of course, you can also create sub-accounts to share Share free full versions of Office 365 software with friends and family.

