Free and exclusive to Netflix customers

Probably not a combination that many were expecting. The mobile version of Football Manager 2024 is now available free of charge for all Netflix users.

Image: SEGA

“Thanks to Netflix’s global reach and subscriber base, more players than ever can now accelerate their path to football glory and benefit from four new languages ​​added to the game,” the announcement said.

The game is part of a gaming project that Netflix launched around two years ago. Since then, mobile games have been released from time to time that can be played for free by users of the streaming service. Among other things, there are titles from the “Stranger Things” universe to discover there. Football Manager 24 is probably the biggest game in the range to date.

Owners of a Netflix membership can find the games in the associated smartphone app. There is a special gaming category in which all titles are listed. This way you can download and play them directly. Alternatively, Football Manager 24 Mobile will also end up in common app stores. However, a Netflix account is also required to log in.

The predecessor was still marketed as a typical full-price title on the smartphone. For a price of 9.99 euros. According to the Google Play Store, the game has been downloaded more than 100,000 times, with an average rating of 4.3 stars. So if you don’t have Netflix and don’t feel like taking out a subscription just for Football Manager 24, you can still use the previous year’s version as an alternative.