Free browser extension function AI analysis of network map content Magic Copy to extract the key points of the picture

When making slideshows or homework, it is often necessary to extract the key content from the picture, and delete redundant or even unwanted content. In the past, everyone had to try to circle the desired content in image editing software such as Photoshop, which not only took time, but also made it more difficult to deal with complicated pictures. Recently, a browser extension has been launched, which uses artificial intelligence to analyze the content of webpage pictures and divide them one by one. You only need to click to select the desired part, and then you can extract the key points and save them as png files.

In the recent AI arms race, Facebook’s parent company Meta has also open sourced multiple AI models for developers to create new applications. This browser extension called “Magic Copy” uses the open source artificial intelligence model Segment Anything in early April, which can accurately analyze each object in the picture. This model is also used in the background removal plugin of the image generation platform Stable Diffusion WebUI.

Segment Anything can analyze the content of the picture and segment the objects in the picture.

Magic Copy is available for Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, and can be installed from the extension stores of both browsers.

Install Magic Copy: Google Chrome ｜ Mozilla Firefox

After the installation is complete, right-click the general picture on the webpage, and you will see the “Magic Copy” option in the context menu. Click it, and Magic Copy will start to analyze the objects in the picture. After a while, it will display the The image interface for the button. Click on the picture, you can select the object you click on, and the selected object will be added with a layer of lavender, but because the color is too light, you need to pay attention to it. Or directly press the Preview button on the upper left corner, and the selected object will appear. If you miss something, you can press the “Edit” button on the upper left corner to make a supplementary selection. If you have selected too many, you can use the multiple “Undo” buttons on the upper right corner to cancel.

After viewing the selected objects in Preview, you can press the “Copy” button on the upper right corner to copy the selected part to the clipboard, so that it can be easily pasted into pictures in other image processing software. Or directly press the “Download” button to download the selected object to the computer in png format. The png files use a transparent background, so embedding other photos is also convenient.