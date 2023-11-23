Free Fire weekly agenda from November 22 to 28 with Monster Transformation and Token Roulette – MeriStation

Attention all Free Fire players! The weekly agenda for November 22 to 28 is here, and it’s packed with exciting events and rewards. Get ready for Monster Transformation and MeriStation Token Roulette.

Today, on November 22, 2023, Free Fire is taking you on a trip to Tokyo with the Free Fire codes. Don’t miss out on the chance to claim your Free Vandal rewards and enjoy the free MeriStation rewards. It’s an opportunity you won’t want to miss!

In addition to the exciting events and rewards, Free Fire has also announced a special Monster Transformation feature that will add a thrilling twist to your gameplay. Get ready to unleash your inner beast and dominate the battlefield like never before.

And if that’s not enough, the MeriStation Token Roulette is also making a return, giving players the chance to win exclusive in-game items and rewards. It’s time to test your luck and see what amazing prizes await you.

So, mark your calendars and don’t miss out on the action-packed week ahead in Free Fire. Whether you’re heading to Tokyo with today’s codes or unleashing your inner monster, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in this week’s agenda.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements, and get ready to dive into the excitement of Free Fire’s weekly agenda from November 22 to 28. See you on the battlefield!

