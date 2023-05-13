Free iPhone Hidden Videos App Free Online Movies and TV Shows – Mr. Crazy

This week, I will share another free hidden video app tool, which allows you to watch movies or watch dramas online for free through iPhone. Come and learn about the unlocking skills and secrets of this hidden video app during the holidays.

The latest iPhone hidden video App

The latest camouflage version of the video app is mainly to pretend to be a smart access control tool. After unlocking through special instructions, you can watch hundreds of movies and TV shows online for free. The content includes a large number of popular movies, European and American dramas, Korean dramas, Japanese dramas, variety shows, anime and domestic drama Content such as Chinese Douban movies or albums can basically be watched for free through this tool. The content will be classified according to different types, regions, years and languages. How to Unlock Hidden Video Mode Tricks with iPhone.

Unlock iPhone Hide Movies & TV Tricks

After downloading and opening the hidden version of the video app (the link is at the end of the article, do not search directly), “log in” according to the account password below.

Account number: (enter casually)

Password: 123

After logging in, click on the “Heart” icon in the center at the bottom and select “Feedback”.

In the feedback, directly enter “head priest“, and click “Submit Feedback” to send.

And close the App from the background and open it again, you can unlock the video mode, click “Agree and continue”.

You will be able to enter the state of free film and television mode. The detailed operation is not much different from the common online watching software. It is also divided into movies, movies, animations, and variety shows. The content of the source content will also be automatically updated from time to time.

Remind that this iOS movie app is mainly disguised as an access control app tool, as long as you use the command to become a drama chaser, it is recommended to download and save it in advance, or use iMazing to back up the original file of the app (.ipa), which can avoid being downloaded from the App Store shelf. (If it fails to download, it means it has been taken off the shelf by Apple)

Hidden version of film and television APP download: iOS version

Video APP download attention and reminder

Mr. Crazy recommends supporting the original version. Unless it is a relatively unpopular movie, TV series or series, you will choose to watch it through this kind of APP. If there is a “App is not available, this app is not available in your country or region“, which means that the app has been taken off the shelf, and you can only find other models to download, and it will be shared from time to time in the future.

If you want to watch genuine licenses, or watch high-definition images on computers and TVs, it is highly recommended to directly spend money to subscribe to Netflix, Disney+, friDay, iQiyi, Apple TV, CatchPlay, myVideo, iTunes Store and other streaming audio-visual platforms. Well, after all, this kind of free online movie and TV app is only suitable for watching on mobile phones, and the subtitles only have simplified Chinese characters, and don’t ask too much for ultra-high-definition images.