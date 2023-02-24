Home Technology Free online action RPG game “Wayfinder” will start closed beta soon- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Free online action RPG game "Wayfinder" will start closed beta soon

Free online action RPG game "Wayfinder" will start closed beta soon

“Wayfinder” is a fast-paced action MMORPG, the player’s adventure begins with choosing a wayfinder. Once you’ve found a Pathfinder that fits your playstyle, prepare to embark on a journey against the shadows. The Shadow is a mysterious force responsible for bringing corruption and chaos to the world.

You begin your adventure in Skylight, the in-game community space and the Evenor’s last hope. Here you can recruit other players, visit your apartment, craft new gear, and fight for future journeys with the Pathfinders you rescued from the shadows.

You’ll find the entrance to the Lost Sector in Highland, a sprawling open area filled with other pathfinders, a dungeon-style area for up to three pathfinders to explore together. The Lost Sector offers randomized terrain, enemies, monsters, events and loot! Every Lost Sector adventure is unique. You will control Chaos, changing your adventures, challenges and rewards to customize your play experience.

Beginning in April this year, there will be season content and early access consisting of two separate seasons. Each season lasts approximately three months and introduces a variety of new content such as characters, weapons and locations.

This work is scheduled to be the first to start the beta testing on PS5 and PC platforms on February 28, and players can go to the official website to register.

Beta signup: https://www.playwayfinder.com/en/betasignup

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1171690/Wayfinder/

