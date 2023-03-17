The Champions League draws took place this morning which pitted against Napoli and Milan in an unprecedented and all-Italian quarter-final, and television coverage of the four round-trip matches has already been announced with the matches to be broadcast free-to-air .

As for the first leg matches, the schedule will be as follows:

Tuesday 11 April at 21: Benfica-Inter on Sky, Now and Canale 5

Tuesday 11 April at 21: Manchester City-Bayern Monaco on Sky, Now and Mediaset Infinity+

Wednesday 12 April at 21: Real Madrid-Chelsea on Sky, Now and Mediaset Infinity

Wednesday 12 April at 21: Milan-Naples on Amazon Prime Video

As regards the return, however, the program will be as follows:

Tuesday 18 April at 21: Chelsea-Real Madrid on Sky, Now and Mediaset Infinity+

Tuesday 18 April at 21: Napoli-Milan on Sky, Now and Canale 5

Wednesday 19 April at 21: Inter-Benfica on Amazon Prime Video

Wednesday 19 April at 21: Bayern Munich-Manchester City on Sky, Now and Mediaset Infinity+

Obviously, the matches visible on Canale 5 can also be followed on Sky by those who have a Sky Sport subscription.

Similarly to what was done for Naples – Eintracht Frankfurt, to view the matches on Prime Video you will need to have an Amazon Prime subscription: no extra costs are required.