Launched by EA and as the first racing racing game that provides cross-platform play, “Fast Pleasure: Heat” is currently launching a limited-time free-to-play event on the Steam platform, and provides a 95% time limit for “Fast Pleasure: Heat” Deluxe Edition. Special offer, the original price of 1999 yuan is only 100 yuan on the Steam platform during the event.

Fast and Furious™ is a thrilling racing game where the lines of the law blur with the night. During the day, as a speed hunter, you will compete for cash prizes in racing, flicks, off-road and other events; at night, you will participate in street underground racing in the city, and in the process of racing with police cars, you will enjoy the lawlessness after sunset.

The recommended requirements for the equipment are as follows:

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 1300X or equivalent

Processor (Intel): Core i7-4790 or equivalent

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 480 or equivalent

Graphics Card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 1060 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11 compatible graphics card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard Disk Space: 50 GB

“Extreme Pleasure: Heat” is currently included in the EA Play subscription game service, and the original price on Steam is 1999 yuan. Steam currently does not need to purchase and can be played for a limited time before October 3.

If you feel unfulfilled and want to buy after playing, but don’t want to subscribe to EA Play services, now we also offer a limited-time special offer for “Speed ​​​​: Heat™”, and “Speed ​​​​: Heat” Deluxe Edition offers a 95% limited-time special offer, original price During the 1999 yuan event, it is only 100 yuan on the Steam platform, and the Deluxe Edition version has the KS version of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X novice car that can be used immediately. As the game progresses, 3 other KS version car models can be unlocked, and 4 models are included. Exclusive character costumes, 5% increase in prestige rewards, 5% increase in cash rewards, etc.

In addition, the EA platform can also buy “Speed ​​​​Pleasure: Heat ™” at a discounted price, and the price is 1 yuan less to 99 yuan.

Racing games are similar to sports games. There are some specific game groups. However, as long as the price is discounted to a certain extent, many people will buy it and try it out. This time, “Speed ​​Pleasure: Heat” is discounted to 100 yuan left. , it is quite cost-effective to buy it in the collection library.

