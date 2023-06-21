FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS: IT security warning about new bug

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in the FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS on 06/21/2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the product FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: FreeBSD-SA-23:04 (Stand: 20.06.2023).

Security Advisory for FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,4

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.3.

FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS Bug: Vulnerability allows security bypass

FreeBSD is an open source operating system from the BSD family and is therefore one of the Unix derivatives.

A remote attacker could exploit a vulnerability in FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS to bypass security protections.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-3326.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

FreeBSD-SA-23:04 from 2023-06-20 (21.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for FreeBSD Project FreeBSD OS. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/21/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

roj/news.de

