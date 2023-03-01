The impact is certainly not comparable to what a possible exclusion of Russia from SWIFT would have. L’full embargo on the sale of semiconductors, announced yesterday by Biden, however, it should be observed carefully. Energy, yes, of course, but also not having access to materials and know-how for one’s high-tech trinkets can do a lot of harm.

In old Joe’s words, this could “compromise Russia’s ability to compete in the 21st century economy”. Not having the latest generation chips for cars, mobile phones, missiles, planes, means falling behind, have products that are no longer on the same level as others.

Excellent news for the pro-Ukraine front. If this were true. But that’s only true up to a point. Indeed, how notes Fortune, Russia buys 70% of chips from China. However, it must be said that Chinese semiconductors are not as advanced as those that can benefit from American design and know-how. And where are the latter physically produced?

Here another vein opens up, which suggests that, yes, it is true, perhaps the Americans are not willing to die for Kiev: however, they could be willing to fight for Taiwan. Why, beyond the ideal reasons and the fact of defending a democracy (even Ukraine is), there is the fact that it is in Taiwan that the most advanced chips are produced, which are then shipped to Europe and America. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) makes them, with technologies that no one else has available.

If TSMC fell into Chinese hands, it would be a headache for the West. (via Fortune)

If you are thinking of attacking some power plants and distribution stations, e the lighthouse to fall US in chaos, maybe you shouldn’t leave your phone lying around. It could be that whoever finds it notices all the neo-Nazi junk you are carrying around, calls the police and shortly after you find yourself, as one could elegantly say…in the manure.

They had thought well, three supremacists from Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin: a coordinated and simultaneous attack in various parts of the country. All without energy, chaos, maybe a good civil war and here is their leader who intervened to restore order. The FBI didn’t much agree. But if this story ended well and even makes you smile a little, given the inadequacy of the protagonists, the danger it highlights of an assault on energy infrastructure is real. Maybe with a cyber attack. Made by people who live thousands of miles away, and who aren’t in the habit of forgetting their phone. (Street Ars Technica)