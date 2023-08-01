Freedom of speech according to Elon Musk: X sues a nonprofit that fights hate speech

The legal staff at X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, must have been busy in recent months. New owner Elon Musk has threatened to sue former employees for revealing confidential information and filed a lawsuit against a user who posted his flights. He took Threads to court, accusing Zuckerberg’s new social network of being too similar to Twitter, and is now suing a group of independent researchers who have documented an increase in racist and sexist speech on the platform.

An X attorney wrote to the Center for Countering Digital Hate ten days ago, threatening to take legal action: “CCDH intends to harm Twitter’s business by driving advertisers off the platform with inflammatory statements,” Alex’s email reads. Spiro, superstar lawyer working for VIPs like Megan Thee Stallion and Jay-Z.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate is a non-profit organization with offices in the US and UK, which regularly posts reports of hate speech, extremism or harmful behavior on social media platforms such as X, TikTok or Facebook. In several reports, the Center has come out critical of Musk’s leadership, describing a rise in anti-LGBTQ hate speech and climate disinformation following his purchase.

Specifically, Spiro cites a report from June that the platform failed to remove neo-Nazi and anti-LGBTQ content from verified users that violated Twitter’s rules. In the letter, the lawyer questions the expertise of the researchers and accuses the Center of trying to damage X’s reputation. More: he also suggests that the CCDH has received funds from some of X’s competitors, although other reports are public of the Center critical of TikTok, Facebook and other major platforms.

Imran Ahmed, founder and chief executive officer of Center for Countering Digital Hate, noted that his group has never received a similar reaction from any tech company, despite its history of studying the relationship between social media, hate speech and extremism. On the contrary, the platforms mentioned in the various reports usually responded by defending their work or promising to address the problems identified.

Ahmed said he fears X’s response to the center’s work could have a chilling effect if it prompts other researchers not to study the platform. He added that he also fears other industries might take note of the strategy. “This is an unprecedented escalation by a social media company against independent researchers. Musk has just declared open war,” Ahmed told the Associated Press. ‘If he can silence us, other researchers will be next in line.’

Meanwhile, amid malfunctions, growing fake news, fake users posing as real because 8 dollars is enough to get a blue check, X today is a very different place from the platform for freedom of expression that Musk promised when he bought Twitter for $44 billion on Oct. 27 last year. Indeed, according to another research, that of the American non-profit organization Glaad, among all the social networks, is the one that least protects the rights and image of LGBTQ+ people: no surprise, given that Musk himself does not seem so interested to the theme.

“I hope even my worst critics stay on Twitter, because that’s what free speech means,” the then-CEO wrote in a tweet last year. He welcomed white supremacists and US election deniers to his social network, gave Donald Trump back the account, and also readmitted Kanye West. He has repeatedly declared himself an absolutist of freedom of speech. As long as it doesn’t turn into criticism of him and his companies.

