Reed Hastings is no longer the CEO of Netflix after 25 years. The announcement comes at a time of great transformations for what is now the largest online film and TV series platform, and which, despite forecasts, has just presented a more than positive quarterly report. Netflix added 7.66 million global net paying subscribers to an expected 4.57 million, bringing total subscribers to 230.8 million worldwide.

The other chief executive officer, Ted Sarandos, will retain the position, while Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters will succeed Hastings as co-CEO and join the board of directors. “2022 has been a tough year, with a bumpy start but a brighter finish,” Netflix commented in its letter to investors. Hastings will remain president and guarantor of the corporate culture, which is perhaps the most precious asset of the Los Gatos company. He wrote about it on several occasions, first in 2009 in an internal document, then made public, then in a book released in September 2020, No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinventionalso translated into Italian (The only rule is that there are no rules, Garzanti). And he talked about it the various times we met him: “We were a company like any other in Silicon Valley, we didn’t count the working hours, we answered emails at absurd times, then we said to ourselves: why then do we count the days off? We have to focus on what those who work with us do, not on the time they spend in front of the computer”.

Three principles

Netflix’s corporate culture is based on three fundamental principles: freedom, responsibility and curiosity. Freedom implies that employees are encouraged to make decisions and be creative in their jobs. Accountability means that employees are expected to be transparent in their actions and decisions and to take full responsibility for them. Finally, curiosity encourages employees to explore new ideas and continually learn.

At Netflix, working hard isn’t important, but salaries are always higher than competitors. At Netflix, the employees don’t try to please the boss, but differing opinions are also held in high esteem. At Netflix, Hastings told us at a Mobile World Congress a few years ago, “the company’s values ​​can be seen in the people it promotes: it’s not the principles that count but the facts”. This culture has allowed Netflix to constantly grow and innovate to become the behemoth of today.

Grow and change

Yet, at first, it seemed like a losing battle: in 1997 the only way to see a film without going to the cinema or submitting to the programming of television stations was rent a dvd or videotape. And Blockbuster was the most popular service, with thousands of branches around the world and millions of customers. But, as Hastings explains in the opening pages of his book, “we had something that Blockbuster didn’t have: a culture that attributed more value to people than to procedureshe emphasized the innovation rather than the efficiency and applied very few controls. Our culture of maximizing performance through talent density and providing employees with context instead of control has enabled us to continue to grow and change as the world and the needs of our subscribers transform around us ”.

The beginnings

This is how Netflix reinvented TV, starting with DVD rental by mail: the service still exists (it had revenues of almost $100 million last year), but the company now streams movies and TV series, children’s shows, shows and documentaries, and recently original content has surpassed that purchased from third parties. Did you ever think you’d get this far when you worked with DVDs?” I studied computer science and immediately thought about transmitting video data via the internet, but it wasn’t technically possible at the beginning”. The first stream came in 2007today Netflix is ​​in seventh place in the global ranking of internet companies.





What will it be like to see a film or a TV series in 5 or 10 years? “All the video will go through the internet,” Hastings said some time ago. “Maybe we’ll see movies and TV series through a built-in screen contact lens, as in Black Mirror, or in some other way that we cannot predict. That’s the beauty of technology.” What about the competition? “For us, the real competition is not in similar services, but in other activities: reading a magazine, wasting time on Facebook, going out in the evening”. Even sleep? “Already, we are in competition with sleep. We fight to get people’s attention, because we know whoever looks at us will continue to pay: our real challenge is to win time, to enter everyone’s life”.

The future

“We don’t do a lot of market research, we try and learn from our mistakes; I’ve seen too many companies fail for not risking enough.” Netflix invests over a billion dollars a year in research to improve image quality and uses artificial intelligence to bring an ever-expanding catalog to all customers: “We do it without invading user privacy, we only use securities viewed previously and payment history”. The prospect of using virtual reality, which completely isolates you from everything else, seems less exciting: “It’s difficult to maintain attention for two hours without interruptions. For now we continue on our path, but we are open to all options”. TV will continue to change: “I don’t think traditional TV will have disappeared in ten years time, it will happen as with the landline, which is less and less important but still there”. What will remain, in Hastings’ vision, is the form of narration: “There are those who tell and those who listen, it has been like this for millennia and I don’t think this dynamic will change soon. We have experimented with alternative endings in some children’s series, but to give the viewer an active role, video games are more suitable”.

Course changes

Born in Boston 62 years ago, Hastings graduated in 1998 from Stanford; before Netflix he founded Pure Software, which specializes in tools for software developers. He is an active philanthropist in education and served on the California State Board of Education from 2000 to 2004, but he has also served on the boards of Microsoft and Facebook. He spent a long time in Africa, with the volunteers of the American peace forces, but he knows Italy well: “I lived in Rome for a certain period, before that I had been in London for two years. I left Europe because I felt that the institutions and the social structure are more rigid”. Today he is a master in the art of diplomacy: “I don’t care if more people use the same account, we will never put a filter or tool to prevent that”, he told us a few years ago. Well, with the beginning of the year, however, the squeeze on shared accounts started. And advertising arrived on Netflix, which according to Hastings was the main difference with YouTube (along with the fact that the contents were not produced by users but by professionals). Changing your mind is important because it means realizing that things around us are changing, Hastings seems to want to tell us on the eve of the next adventure. But what doesn’t change is the passion: “I would do what I do even if I didn’t earn a single dollar”.