If you are looking for a new mobile phone contract with a generous amount of data, then you should take a look at MegaSIM. There you get a choice of four high-performance tariffs at an unbeatable price. The best part? All tariffs can be canceled on a monthly basis, which offers you maximum flexibility. We have summarized all the important information for you so that you can quickly and easily find the right tariff for you.

Mega data volume at a bargain price with MegaSIM

You can get it from the mobile discounter MegaSIM, which belongs to Freenet plenty of data im o2network at a bargain price (see offer at MegaSIM). One Allnet and SMS flat rate is also included in all tariffs at this low price. For Wedding surferwho also like to make phone calls, these offers are particularly worthwhile.

Another advantage with MegaSIM: All tariffs are monthly cancellable and will over time, e.g. B. after 24 months, no more expensive. All tariffs are without automatic data – After the data volume has been used up, no further data packages will be booked for you, but only the speed will be throttled to GPRS speed. Unfortunately, the LTE is in the unlimited tariff limited to 10 MBit/s, which should be completely sufficient for normal usage behavior. If this speed is too slow for you, you can alternatively also use a tariff 40 GB and 225 MBit/s LTE for the same price book. We have summarized the most important tariff details for you here.

Tariff deals at MegaSIM: All details at a glance

Rates Free Unlimited Smart Green LTE 20 GB Green LTE 40 GB Green LTE 120 GB data volume Unlimited 20 GB 40 GB 120 GB Basic fee per month 21,99 Euro 14,99 Euro 19,99 Euro 24,99 Euro speed LTE up to 10 MBit/s LTE up to 225 MBit/s Allnet-/SMS-Flat including EU-Roaming including notice period 1 month connection price 9,99 Euro VoLTE And WiFi Calling And

MegaSIM: For whom are the tariffs worthwhile?

All the tariffs offered by MegaSIM come with an all-network and SMS flat rate. Therefore, the included data volume and the transmission speed are the decisive points for your decision. From our point of view, the tariff with is the most worthwhile 40 GB data volume and one high transmission speed of 225 MBit/s for 19.99 euros per month. With the Unlimited tariff, the transmission speed is limited to 10 MBit/s. Therefore, this offer is worthwhile for everyone who LTE data volume as cheaply as possible need and don’t necessarily want to stream HD or 4K videos on the go. However, the transmission speed offered in the unlimited tariff should be sufficient for normal surfing and using apps such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

